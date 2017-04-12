2:01am Wed 12 April
Ex-Pumas prop Ayerza retires from rugby because of injury

LEICESTER, England (AP) " Former Argentina prop Marcos Ayerza has retired from professional rugby with immediate effect because of injury.

Ayerza's English club, Leicester Tigers, said on Tuesday he was advised to stop playing because of a back injury that has kept him out since November.

The 34-year-old Ayerza, who was one of the best scrummagers in world rugby, played in 66 tests for Argentina. He took part in three Rugby World Cups, reaching the semifinals twice.

Leicester chairman Peter Tom said Ayerza "has been without doubt one of the leading players in his position in the world game."

Ayerza joined Leicester in 2006 and won four Premierships.

