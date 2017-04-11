Schools' Super Sixes sports tournament on a roll

By - Hawkes Bay Today

Hundreds of primary school students competed in all kinds of sports yesterday in Hastings at the Super Sixes tournament which wraps up today.

The tournament, which was moved from September last year after the water crisis, has drawn 89 teams from 28 schools, with some coming from as far south as Lower Hutt and as far north as Wairoa.

Yesterday students at the Hawke's Bay Regional Sports Park competed in netball, soccer and touch rugby and today teams will play hockey, basketball and Ki o Rahi.

Cyclocross was also there for the students to play during downtime which organiser Hastings District councillor Malcolm Dixon said was a real success.

"Sport Hawke's Bay created a great track with a bit of mud and water on the course so the children loved it and competed against one another to get the best time."

Mr Dixon was thrilled with the response and said it was an excellent day yesterday and hoped the weather would hold out for today.

"Te Mata Primary School won all three of the events which was great for them as they got to get their medals.

"All of the participants seemed to enjoy themselves and we have already had some great feedback."

Mr Dixon said the event was about promoting fair play, participation and competing at 100 per cent.

Continued below.

Related Content World Masters: Old friend turns foe for swimmer Moss Burmester Cabinet of cigarettes target of late-night ram-raid using stolen car at Takapau Four Square NFL owners approve Raiders' move to Las Vegas, so what now?

Olympic ambassadors Black Stick Brooke Neil and Tall Black Paora Winitana were there to guide and inspire the students.

Hawks players Everard Bartlett and Jarrod Kenny were also there and Magpies Tiaan Falcon and Ellery Wilson refereed some of the touch rugby.

Mr Dixon hoped the tournament would expand again next year after going from 600 students in 2015 to more than 800 this year.

"We want it to grow and get more schools competing from across the North Island."

The only change would be moving the event back to September so it is at the end of their sporting season rather than the start.

"It would give that competitive edge," Mr Dixon said.