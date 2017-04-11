The odds are certainly against the Sunwolves this week

The challenge has been set by the TAB.

The Sunwolves are paying a whopping $18 to upset the Crusaders in Christchurch on Friday.

The Japanese franchise travel to New Zealand for the first time this week as they face the daunting task of playing the Crusaders, Highlanders and Chiefs in consecutive weeks.

In round one the Sunwolves came up against a New Zealand franchise for the first time in history and it wasn't pretty, being thrashed 83-17 by the Hurricanes in Tokyo.

The side did however record their first win of the season over the weekend, and just the second all-time, with a 21-20 victory over the Bulls.

But this week they have a six-day turnaround after completing the trip from Japan to take on a Crusaders side coming off the bye week.

The Crusaders are paying just $1.05 for a 13 and over victory on Friday while the points start has been set at 37.5. Conversely, the odds for the Sunwolves to upset the Crusaders by more than 13 points is $51.

The Sunwolves are conceding around 42 points a game in their six matches this year and have let in 33 tries, one more than bottom-placed Rebels.

No team has cracked a century in the Super Rugby history with the Crusaders coming the closest in 2002 when they scored 14 tries in a 92-16 demolition of the Waratahs.

The Sunwolves lost 92-17 last season to the Cheeatahs.

- NZ Herald