9:31am Tue 11 April
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…
Provided by NZX

  • SKT3.9

    $ 0.0000%

  • Open 3.9 High 0 Low 0 Bid Price 3.88

    Offer Price 3.9 Value 0 Volume 0

Current as of 11/04/17 09:20AM NZST

Sky TV boss: No problem with fewer Super Rugby teams

Augustine Pulu makes a break against the Rebels. Photosport
Augustine Pulu makes a break against the Rebels. Photosport

Sky Television is comfortable with the decision to cut Super Rugby from 18 to 15 teams next year.

New Zealand Rugby's major broadcast partner believes fewer matches won't have any impact of them financially.

CEO John Fellet told the Radio Sport Breakfast games in South Africa don't attract large viewing numbers due to the time zone.

He said fewer teams over there probably doesn't hurt them and they have a similar problem with the Western Force by the time they play an evening match it's after midnight in New Zealand.

Meanwhile, Fellet isn't surprised calls from the ARU for a Trans Tasman Super Rugby competition have fallen on deaf ears.

ARU chairman Cameron Clyne has revealed his organisation was lobbying New Zealand to support a trans-Tasman conference.

Fellet said any competition has to be looked at holistically.

He said they get a lot of money from the South Africans in a much bigger market than they have here with South Africa also in the same time zone as the UK and BSKYB also pay a lot.

- Radio Sport

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW
Stats provided by

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 11 Apr 2017 10:24:22 Processing Time: 31ms