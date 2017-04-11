Alan Jones: ARU board must resign after latest Super Rugby 'shambles'

Alan Jones has lambasted Australian rugby bosses over the latest Super Rugby changes and called on the board to resign.

The rugby icon and Sydney broadcasting supremo launched another withering attack on the Australian Rugby Union, portraying them as weak and confused and describing the situation as a shambles.

Jones said the removal of one Australian team in the new Super Rugby format meant matters had "just got worse". The ARU was running a closed shop, and had even held an AGM yesterday which some unions did not know about.

He seemed to believe Australia was being bullied in the halls of power, and complained that Argentina had overtaken it in influence through World Rugby vice-chairman Agustin Pichot.

Listen: Alan Jones on the Radio Sport Breakfast



"I can't comprehend how an Australian rugby administration would not stand up to SANZAAR," he told the Radio Sport Breakfast.

"To wipe out an Australian team and admit a Japanese team into the conference is mind boggling. New Zealand to their credit stood their ground - don't mess with us."

Jones said that an indication of the confusion was that both the Super teams under threat, the Western Force and Melbourne Rebels, believed they are going to survive.

"There were assurances given yesterday at an AGM of the ARU...a meeting I might add most constituent unions didn't know existed," he said.

"No one knew the damned meeting was on. There are nine members of the board who I think should all resign."

