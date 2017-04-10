Rugby: Beauden Barrett to front judiciary, Sekope Kepu banned

Hurricanes playmaker Beauden Barrett has a case to answer after his Super Rugby double indiscretion against the Waratahs.

The All Blacks playmaker will face a SANZAAR judicial hearing on Monday after a foul play review committee deemed his red card late in the Hurricanes' 38-28 win needs further addressing.

Barrett was sent off with two minutes remaining for a second incidence of deliberate offending.

He was shown yellow cards in the 18th and 78th minutes for intentional knockdowns.

Barrett, who was a standout in the match, later admitted he needed to improve his technique when attempting an intercept.

The Hurricanes face the Blues at Eden Park on Saturday.

Meanwhile, NSW Waratahs prop Sekope Kepu has been given a one-game Super Rugby ban after receiving his third yellow card of the season.

He was penalised for a late and high shot on Jordie Barrett in the 27th minute of last Friday's loss to the Hurricanes, with SANZAAR giving him a post-match sanction for the hit, meaning Kepu had to face the Foul Play Committee.

His ban, issued on Monday, means Kepu will miss the Waratahs' round-nine clash against the Kings on Friday week, due to Daryl Gibson's side having the bye this week.

