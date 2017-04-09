SANZAAR: Super Rugby to be cut from 18 to 15 teams in 2018

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) " Super Rugby organizer SANZAAR has confirmed the southern hemisphere rugby tournament will be cut from 18 to 15 teams next season with the removal of two teams from South Africa and one from Australia.

But in a statement Sunday SANZAAR left open the question of which teams will go, saying "the teams from Australia and South Africa that will compete in Super Rugby will be confirmed in due course by the respective national unions."

SANZAAR was expected to announce that the Perth-based Western Force would be removed from the Australian conference and the Port Elizabeth-based Kings and Bloemfontein-based Cheetahs from South Africa.

Instead, it stopped short of naming the teams, heaping more anxiety on players from Australia and South Africa who fear their livelihoods are in jeopardy.