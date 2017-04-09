'Over the moon': Israel Dagg and wife Daisy welcome first child

All Black Israel Dagg and his wife has welcomed their first child.

Daisy Dagg announced the birth of son Arlo Henry Dagg tonight on Instagram, sharing a picture of the baby's feet.

"His dad and I are over the moon and so in love already."

She said he weighed 6.5 pounds (2.9kg).

Welcome wee fella.. baby Arlo Henry Dagg born April 9 both mum and baby doing super well.. best day of our lives .. so proud of my amazing wife @daisydagg love you so much A post shared by israel akuhata dagg (@izzy_dagg) on Apr 8, 2017 at 10:31pm PDT

The couple tied the knot in 2014 at a lodge in the Hawke's Bay. They announced their engagement in 2013.

Dagg told the Women's Day in January about how his wife shared the news of her pregnancy.

She booked them a hotel room in Auckland and hid a pregnancy test inside an All Black onesie she had bought several years earlier.

"Being the rough kid that this one is, "he ripped out the suit from the bag and didn't notice the pregnancy test falling on the floor," Daisy Dagg said.

"He said 'Oh, that's cute. Whose baby is it for?' So I had to hand him the test."

Israel Dagg said: "She said, 'I'm pregnant.' I was like, 'Nah ... Are you? Really?' I was in shock. It was probably the best day of my life. All my mates have kids, and so do my brothers and sisters, so I was very, very happy. And the way she did it made it even more awesome."

- NZ Herald