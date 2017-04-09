Rugby: National club results, April 8

By Campbell Burnes

National club rugby results, April 8

Northland

(Premier)

Hikurangi 17 Waipu 16

Hora Hora 30 Otamatea 13

Mid Northern 29 Wellsford 24

Old Boys-Marist 53 Kamo 8

Western Sharks 40 Mid-Western 5

(North zone)

Awanui beat Kerikeri B by default

Eastern 43 Panguru 7

Kaeo 69 Te Rarawa 12

Kaikohe 19 Ohaeawai/Okaihau 17

Kerikeri A 42 Kaitaia 34

(South zone)

Otiria 60 Ruawai 6

Moerewa/United Kawakawa 42 Pipiwai 5

Kaihu 49 Southern 7

Tomarata 29 Whangaruru 24

North Harbour

(Buck Shelford Shield)

Massey 20 Marist 6

East Coast Bays 46 Mahurangi 7

Silverdale 26 North Shore 17

Northcote 33 Takapuna 31

Glenfield 27 Kumeu 24

Northcote have gone to the top of the table and annexed the Les Pearce Memorial Shield, after beating Takapuna 33-31 at Onewa Domain.

The visitors led 22-7 at the break, scoring some well-constructed tries, and then had to fight hard to hold on, as Takapuna mounted a stirring second-spell comeback, led by a brace to their outstanding player, hooker Steven Misa.

Northcote player of the day Nick Regal scored a try, while Ben Smith ran in a double. It was a good day for debutants Jason Hayward and Dwayne Polataivao as they took the silverware back to the 'Cote Hangar.

Tries to Oliver Day, Chris Ofanoa and Alasdair Cargo, plus 11 points from the boot of David McMurtrie, saw Silverdale to a 26-17 upset of North Shore in Devonport. The Dale now go 2-0 and second on the log.

This was a scrappy affair between two evenly matched sides. Silverdale were deserved winners, with the more tenacious defence and some dominant pack play.

Captain Robbie Colhoun led by example and was prominent. while first-five McMurtrie directed play well. North Shore lock Adam Batt toiled hard and centre Dan Hilton-Jones looked dangerous, when given opportunity.

Two tries to Tanimo Samoa were decisive for Glenfield, as they edged Kumeu 27-24, although they had to overcome a 14-10 halftime deficit.

Special mention goes to Glenfield coach Jeremy Hikuroa. His team was struggling for props, so the veteran ex-lock of more than 200 games for the club put in an 80-minute shift at loosehead.

Defending champions Massey laboured to a 20-6 win at Marist, while East Coast Bays beat Mahurangi 46-7. Marty Swart posted 16 points, while player of the day, No 6 Nu Tafua, scored a try, as well as carrying well and showing strength at the breakdown.

Also among the tryscorers was veteran front-rower Slade McFarland.

Auckland

College Rifles 27 Eden 17

Waitemata 22 Manukau 10

Suburbs 53 Papatoetoe 10

Grammar TEC 23 Otahuhu 22

Pakuranga 31 Ponsonby 13

University 58 Marist 23

East Tamaki 42 Waitakere City 7

University made an early statement to the competition about their intention of regaining top-eight status, after a freewheeling 58-23 win over Marist at Colin Maiden Park to kick off the Auckland premier club season.

Led by a man-of-the-match display from hooker Conor McGowan, standing in for Kurt Eklund, and an energetic outing from Auckland and Maori All Blacks prop Marcel Renata, Varsity ran in nine tries to three to regain the Dave Grace Memorial Trophy in emphatic style.

A hat-trick by former Manawatu Turbos flanker and All Blacks Sevens rep Antonio Kirikiri was the individual highlight. Kirikiri only entered the fray at halftime and also set up a try with his first touch.

He complemented fellow loosies Richmond Tongatama and Sinclair Dominikovich-Murray.

The skipper received the trophy, being contested for the 41st occasion, from Dave Grace's 93-year-old widow, Jeannie.

Halfback Brenton Helleur, making a comeback after a year in retirement, scored the opening try, set up by McGowan, but there was too much in the way of loose play and tactical ineptitude in the first half from both sides.

However, Marist were very competitive, fullback William Raea scoring off an offload by dangerous wing Salesi Rayasi.

The floodgates creaked open in the second spell. Varsity's backs, led by some elusive running by fullback Sam Lawson, cut capers out wide from a solid platform.

Elsewhere in Pool B, Grammar TEC had an almighty scare from Otahuhu, trailing 19-13 at the break, before edging the south Aucklanders 23-22.

Sixteen points, including a try by first-five Wiseguy Faiane, highlighted Pakuranga's 31-13 victory over Ponsonby. Brother TJ, the Blues midfielder, also scored a try, and this is a 10-12 combination that Auckland and Pakuranga fans would like to see more of.

East Tamaki, too, showed they are up for it with a 42-7 defeat of Waitakere City.

In Pool A, Suburbs, despite losing most of their pack from 2016, showed their class in dispatching Papatoetoe 53-10. Among the tryscorers were former Canterbury wing Milford Keresoma and Lolagi Visinia, along with flanker Beau Birtwistle, son of Suburbs stalwart and former Manu Samoa lock Mark Birtwistle.

Eden were not able to get the win to christen their newly refurbished Gribblehirst Park ground, falling 27-17 to College Rifles, while a brace to Waitemata wing Moape Qiolevu helped the westerners to a 22-10 victory over Manukau.

The competition returns on April 22 after the Easter break.

Counties Manukau

(McNamara Cup)

Pukekohe 45 Papakura 7

Ardmore-Marist 24 Bombay 23

Manurewa 74 Te Kauwhata 7

Patumahoe 28 Onewhero 27

Karaka 53 Waiuku 10

Ardmore-Marist are now unbeaten after five rounds and have taken the Counties Power Cup, following a narrow 24-23 win over Bombay in a replay of the 2016 McNamara Cup final.

They scored a dramatic last-minute try that secured the bonus point and the silverware, and was full of character, after late injury issues to the front row.

Manurewa moved up to sixth, after a 74-7 shellacking of Te Kauwhata. Fa'alata Punatai claimed a hat-trick, while Jamie Metcalfe, Migao Tololvae and Peter White all grabbed a double.

Pukekohe got back to winning ways with a 45-7 thrashing of Papakura, featuring doubles to Sione Oliver and George Maka.

Former Bay of Plenty front rower Joe Royal and his impact off the bench helped Patumahoe take a narrow 28-27 win over Onewhero. The victors were outscored four tries to three and had to mount a second-half comeback.

Karaka continued their winning run, extending their streak to four games with a 53-10 win over Waiuku. Craig Hill's side locked up a four-try bonus point inside the first quarter of the game and were never troubled, as they climbed to second on the ladder.

Walter Fifita scored a brace. Karaka were celebrating a couple of milestone games - Russell Coutts brought up his 100 for the club, while John Fifita reached the 50 game-mark.

With five tries, Ardmore Marist's Vini Iosua finds himself alone in first place on the AS Wilcox and Sons leaderboard, while team-mate Solomona Paraki is the competition's leading point-scorer with 50.

Thames Valley

(Silcock Shield)

Cobras 50 Coromandel 11

Thames 35 Hauraki North 27

Waihou 31 Paeroa West 15

Mercury Bay 37 Whangamata 20

Bay of Plenty

(Baywide premier)

Te Puke Sports 43 Whakatane Marist 7

Paroa 27 Rangataua 20

Tauranga Sports 33 Whakarewarewa 16

Te Puna 58 Greerton Marist 0

Mt Maunganui Sports 37 Rotoiti 17

Arataki 58 Poroporo 31

Waikato

Fraser Tech 46 Hamilton Marist 28

Hamilton Old Boys 37 Te Awamutu Sports 21

Hautapu 38 Otorohanga 19

Southern United 35 United Matamata Sports 23

Melville 44 University 22

King Country

Piopio 33 Waitomo 22

Waitete 18 Taumarunui R and S 13

Taupo Sports A 15 Taupo United 10

Taumarunui Districts 28 Kio Kio 0

Tongariro 74 Taupo Sports B 3

East Coast

Hikurangi 46 Hicks Bay 5

Tokararangi 22 Waiapu 19

Tokomaru United 57 Tawhiti 7

Ruatoria City 24 TVC 24

Poverty Bay

Waikohu 36 HSOB 18

Pirates 26 Athletic 15

OBM 30 Ngatapa 21

Hawke's Bay

(Tui Nash Cup)

Napier Old Boys-Marist 40 Havelock North 12

Central 25 Napier Pirate Rugby and Sports 24

Hastings Rugby and Sports 32 Taradale 7

Clive 52 MAC 15

Napier Technical 52 Tamatea 5

Taranaki

Coastal 24 Stratford 15

Tukapa 23 Southern 20

NPOB 39 Clifton 24

Inglewood 29 Spotswood United 20

Wanganui

Border 48 Pirates 22

Marist 38 Ngamatapouri 31

Ruapehu 88 Utiku OB 7

Taihape 54 Kaierau 14

Manawatu

Te Kawau 40 Linton Army 17

Kia Toa 38 Feilding 18

Freyberg 32 Feilding Old Boys-Oroua 27

College Old Boys 22 Old Boys-Marist 10

Wairarapa-Bush

(Moose Kapene Cup)

Marist 24 Eketahuna 15

Greytown 34 Martinborough 10

Gladstone 50 East Coast 22

Carterton 22 Pioneer 22

If Friday night's Moose Kapene Cup opener is anything to go by, a cracking season of club rugby is in store.

Under lights at Trust House Memorial Park, Marist got up to win 24-15 in an entertaining match. Victorious coach Nathan Riwai-Couch called it a "good rugby spectacle" that bodes well for a top 2017 competition.

In scoring four tries to three, Marist bagged maximum points, with Riwai-Couch rapt with the way his charges stood up against their largely bigger opponents in the forwards.

Nowhere was this more evident than in the performance of loosehead prop Ryan Hargood. Fresh out of Wairarapa College, Hargood scooped his team's player of the day award with a terrific game.

On the other side of the scrum is Stan Wright. Hugely experienced, the former Cook Islands international and Wairarapa-Bush rep had a major influence.

Scoring first, Marist always had their noses in front, with Leo Eneliko, Daniel Glesson, Rhys Severn and Wright dotting down tries, while James Goodger kicked two conversions.

Openside flanker Johan van Vliet was one of Eketahuna's best, along with Alex Metekingi.

Eketahuna coach Chris Osborne says his players looked a little underdone, but did enough to give them confidence for the season ahead.

Elsewhere, Gladstone ran in seven tries in their 50-22 routing of East Coast. Young Brad Griffith kicked 13 points.

Defending champions Greytown were too strong for neighbours Martinborough, winning 34-10, while Carterton and Pioneer finished all square at 22-apiece.

Horowhenua Kapiti

Levin COB 35 Paraparaumu 21

Shannon 35 Foxton 16

Waikanae 50 Athletic 8

Wanderers 18 Rahui 17

Wellington

(Swindale Shield)

Hutt Old Boys-Marist 53 Avalon Wolves 0

Northern United 35 Johnsonville 17

Marist St Pat's 42 Wainuiomata 40

Old Boys-University 74 Paremata-Plimmerton 8

Petone 25 Oriental-Rongotai 25

Poneke 52 Upper Hutt Rams 14

Tawa 45 Wellington 8

Tasman

(Tasman Trophy)

Moutere 38 Central 25

Waimea Old Boys 39 Wanderers 28

Marist 29 Stoke 23

Nelson 55 Kahurangi 7

Waitohi 32 Renwick 17

East Coast 45 Harlequins 14



Buller

(Albion Cup)

Westport beat Reefton by default

White Star 33 Ngakawau 5

Westport beat Ngakawau / Karamea 34-24

Canterbury

(Metro)

Lincoln University 39 Marist Albion 14

New Brighton 43 Burnside 3

University 60 Linwood 11

Sydenham 39 Sumner 15

Christchurch 62 HSOB 8

Shirley 32 Belfast 17

(Canterbury Country/Mid Canterbury)

Darfield 30 Waihora 8

Hornby 28 Ohoka 19

Prebbleton 19 Saracens 17

Burnham/Dunsandel/Irwell 43 Hampstead 23

Glenmark-Cheviot 36 Celtic 14

Lincoln 21 West Melton 8

Oxford 31 Southern 13

Southbridge 58 Kaiapoi 23

Rakaia 52 Rolleston 5

South Canterbury

(Hamersley Cup)

Harlequins 34 Celtic 28

MacKenzie 57 Old Boys 5

Pleasant Point 14 Geraldine 3

Temuka 46 Waimate 35

North Otago

Excelsior 38 Kurow 33

Old Boys 61 Maheno 12

Valley 31 Athletic Marist 8

Otago

(Dunedin Metro)

Southern 27 Alhambra-Union 22

Harbour 28 Kaikorai 23

Dunedin 25 Zingari-Richmond 21

Taieri 27 Green Island 20

(Central Otago)

Upper Clutha 18 Maniototo 8

Alexandra 31 Matakanui Combined 24

Clyde-Earnscleugh 33 Arrowtown 30

Wakatipu 36 Cromwell 10

Southland

Blues 33 Star 17

Marist 41 Woodlands 37

Eastern-Northern Barbarians 49 Pirates-Old Boys 17

