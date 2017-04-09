Rugby: National club results, April 8

National club rugby results, April 8
Northland
(Premier)
Hikurangi 17 Waipu 16
Hora Hora 30 Otamatea 13
Mid Northern 29 Wellsford 24
Old Boys-Marist 53 Kamo 8
Western Sharks 40 Mid-Western 5
(North zone)
Awanui beat Kerikeri B by default
Eastern 43 Panguru 7
Kaeo 69 Te Rarawa 12
Kaikohe 19 Ohaeawai/Okaihau 17
Kerikeri A 42 Kaitaia 34
(South zone)
Otiria 60 Ruawai 6
Moerewa/United Kawakawa 42 Pipiwai 5
Kaihu 49 Southern 7
Tomarata 29 Whangaruru 24
North Harbour
(Buck Shelford Shield)
Massey 20 Marist 6
East Coast Bays 46 Mahurangi 7
Silverdale 26 North Shore 17
Northcote 33 Takapuna 31
Glenfield 27 Kumeu 24
Northcote have gone to the top of the table and annexed the Les Pearce Memorial Shield, after beating Takapuna 33-31 at Onewa Domain.
The visitors led 22-7 at the break, scoring some well-constructed tries, and then had to fight hard to hold on, as Takapuna mounted a stirring second-spell comeback, led by a brace to their outstanding player, hooker Steven Misa.
Northcote player of the day Nick Regal scored a try, while Ben Smith ran in a double. It was a good day for debutants Jason Hayward and Dwayne Polataivao as they took the silverware back to the 'Cote Hangar.
Tries to Oliver Day, Chris Ofanoa and Alasdair Cargo, plus 11 points from the boot of David McMurtrie, saw Silverdale to a 26-17 upset of North Shore in Devonport. The Dale now go 2-0 and second on the log.
This was a scrappy affair between two evenly matched sides. Silverdale were deserved winners, with the more tenacious defence and some dominant pack play.
Captain Robbie Colhoun led by example and was prominent. while first-five McMurtrie directed play well. North Shore lock Adam Batt toiled hard and centre Dan Hilton-Jones looked dangerous, when given opportunity.
Two tries to Tanimo Samoa were decisive for Glenfield, as they edged Kumeu 27-24, although they had to overcome a 14-10 halftime deficit.
Special mention goes to Glenfield coach Jeremy Hikuroa. His team was struggling for props, so the veteran ex-lock of more than 200 games for the club put in an 80-minute shift at loosehead.
Defending champions Massey laboured to a 20-6 win at Marist, while East Coast Bays beat Mahurangi 46-7. Marty Swart posted 16 points, while player of the day, No 6 Nu Tafua, scored a try, as well as carrying well and showing strength at the breakdown.
Also among the tryscorers was veteran front-rower Slade McFarland.
Auckland
College Rifles 27 Eden 17
Waitemata 22 Manukau 10
Suburbs 53 Papatoetoe 10
Grammar TEC 23 Otahuhu 22
Pakuranga 31 Ponsonby 13
University 58 Marist 23
East Tamaki 42 Waitakere City 7
University made an early statement to the competition about their intention of regaining top-eight status, after a freewheeling 58-23 win over Marist at Colin Maiden Park to kick off the Auckland premier club season.
Led by a man-of-the-match display from hooker Conor McGowan, standing in for Kurt Eklund, and an energetic outing from Auckland and Maori All Blacks prop Marcel Renata, Varsity ran in nine tries to three to regain the Dave Grace Memorial Trophy in emphatic style.
A hat-trick by former Manawatu Turbos flanker and All Blacks Sevens rep Antonio Kirikiri was the individual highlight. Kirikiri only entered the fray at halftime and also set up a try with his first touch.
He complemented fellow loosies Richmond Tongatama and Sinclair Dominikovich-Murray.
The skipper received the trophy, being contested for the 41st occasion, from Dave Grace's 93-year-old widow, Jeannie.
Halfback Brenton Helleur, making a comeback after a year in retirement, scored the opening try, set up by McGowan, but there was too much in the way of loose play and tactical ineptitude in the first half from both sides.
However, Marist were very competitive, fullback William Raea scoring off an offload by dangerous wing Salesi Rayasi.
The floodgates creaked open in the second spell. Varsity's backs, led by some elusive running by fullback Sam Lawson, cut capers out wide from a solid platform.
Elsewhere in Pool B, Grammar TEC had an almighty scare from Otahuhu, trailing 19-13 at the break, before edging the south Aucklanders 23-22.
Sixteen points, including a try by first-five Wiseguy Faiane, highlighted Pakuranga's 31-13 victory over Ponsonby. Brother TJ, the Blues midfielder, also scored a try, and this is a 10-12 combination that Auckland and Pakuranga fans would like to see more of.
East Tamaki, too, showed they are up for it with a 42-7 defeat of Waitakere City.
In Pool A, Suburbs, despite losing most of their pack from 2016, showed their class in dispatching Papatoetoe 53-10. Among the tryscorers were former Canterbury wing Milford Keresoma and Lolagi Visinia, along with flanker Beau Birtwistle, son of Suburbs stalwart and former Manu Samoa lock Mark Birtwistle.
Eden were not able to get the win to christen their newly refurbished Gribblehirst Park ground, falling 27-17 to College Rifles, while a brace to Waitemata wing Moape Qiolevu helped the westerners to a 22-10 victory over Manukau.
The competition returns on April 22 after the Easter break.
Counties Manukau
(McNamara Cup)
Pukekohe 45 Papakura 7
Ardmore-Marist 24 Bombay 23
Manurewa 74 Te Kauwhata 7
Patumahoe 28 Onewhero 27
Karaka 53 Waiuku 10
Ardmore-Marist are now unbeaten after five rounds and have taken the Counties Power Cup, following a narrow 24-23 win over Bombay in a replay of the 2016 McNamara Cup final.
They scored a dramatic last-minute try that secured the bonus point and the silverware, and was full of character, after late injury issues to the front row.
Manurewa moved up to sixth, after a 74-7 shellacking of Te Kauwhata. Fa'alata Punatai claimed a hat-trick, while Jamie Metcalfe, Migao Tololvae and Peter White all grabbed a double.
Pukekohe got back to winning ways with a 45-7 thrashing of Papakura, featuring doubles to Sione Oliver and George Maka.
Former Bay of Plenty front rower Joe Royal and his impact off the bench helped Patumahoe take a narrow 28-27 win over Onewhero. The victors were outscored four tries to three and had to mount a second-half comeback.
Karaka continued their winning run, extending their streak to four games with a 53-10 win over Waiuku. Craig Hill's side locked up a four-try bonus point inside the first quarter of the game and were never troubled, as they climbed to second on the ladder.
Walter Fifita scored a brace. Karaka were celebrating a couple of milestone games - Russell Coutts brought up his 100 for the club, while John Fifita reached the 50 game-mark.
With five tries, Ardmore Marist's Vini Iosua finds himself alone in first place on the AS Wilcox and Sons leaderboard, while team-mate Solomona Paraki is the competition's leading point-scorer with 50.
Thames Valley
(Silcock Shield)
Cobras 50 Coromandel 11
Thames 35 Hauraki North 27
Waihou 31 Paeroa West 15
Mercury Bay 37 Whangamata 20
Bay of Plenty
(Baywide premier)
Te Puke Sports 43 Whakatane Marist 7
Paroa 27 Rangataua 20
Tauranga Sports 33 Whakarewarewa 16
Te Puna 58 Greerton Marist 0
Mt Maunganui Sports 37 Rotoiti 17
Arataki 58 Poroporo 31
Waikato
Fraser Tech 46 Hamilton Marist 28
Hamilton Old Boys 37 Te Awamutu Sports 21
Hautapu 38 Otorohanga 19
Southern United 35 United Matamata Sports 23
Melville 44 University 22
King Country
Piopio 33 Waitomo 22
Waitete 18 Taumarunui R and S 13
Taupo Sports A 15 Taupo United 10
Taumarunui Districts 28 Kio Kio 0
Tongariro 74 Taupo Sports B 3
East Coast
Hikurangi 46 Hicks Bay 5
Tokararangi 22 Waiapu 19
Tokomaru United 57 Tawhiti 7
Ruatoria City 24 TVC 24
Poverty Bay
Waikohu 36 HSOB 18
Pirates 26 Athletic 15
OBM 30 Ngatapa 21
Hawke's Bay
(Tui Nash Cup)
Napier Old Boys-Marist 40 Havelock North 12
Central 25 Napier Pirate Rugby and Sports 24
Hastings Rugby and Sports 32 Taradale 7
Clive 52 MAC 15
Napier Technical 52 Tamatea 5
Taranaki
Coastal 24 Stratford 15
Tukapa 23 Southern 20
NPOB 39 Clifton 24
Inglewood 29 Spotswood United 20
Wanganui
Border 48 Pirates 22
Marist 38 Ngamatapouri 31
Ruapehu 88 Utiku OB 7
Taihape 54 Kaierau 14
Manawatu
Te Kawau 40 Linton Army 17
Kia Toa 38 Feilding 18
Freyberg 32 Feilding Old Boys-Oroua 27
College Old Boys 22 Old Boys-Marist 10
Wairarapa-Bush
(Moose Kapene Cup)
Marist 24 Eketahuna 15
Greytown 34 Martinborough 10
Gladstone 50 East Coast 22
Carterton 22 Pioneer 22
If Friday night's Moose Kapene Cup opener is anything to go by, a cracking season of club rugby is in store.
Under lights at Trust House Memorial Park, Marist got up to win 24-15 in an entertaining match. Victorious coach Nathan Riwai-Couch called it a "good rugby spectacle" that bodes well for a top 2017 competition.
In scoring four tries to three, Marist bagged maximum points, with Riwai-Couch rapt with the way his charges stood up against their largely bigger opponents in the forwards.
Nowhere was this more evident than in the performance of loosehead prop Ryan Hargood. Fresh out of Wairarapa College, Hargood scooped his team's player of the day award with a terrific game.
On the other side of the scrum is Stan Wright. Hugely experienced, the former Cook Islands international and Wairarapa-Bush rep had a major influence.
Scoring first, Marist always had their noses in front, with Leo Eneliko, Daniel Glesson, Rhys Severn and Wright dotting down tries, while James Goodger kicked two conversions.
Openside flanker Johan van Vliet was one of Eketahuna's best, along with Alex Metekingi.
Eketahuna coach Chris Osborne says his players looked a little underdone, but did enough to give them confidence for the season ahead.
Elsewhere, Gladstone ran in seven tries in their 50-22 routing of East Coast. Young Brad Griffith kicked 13 points.
Defending champions Greytown were too strong for neighbours Martinborough, winning 34-10, while Carterton and Pioneer finished all square at 22-apiece.
Horowhenua Kapiti
Levin COB 35 Paraparaumu 21
Shannon 35 Foxton 16
Waikanae 50 Athletic 8
Wanderers 18 Rahui 17
Wellington
(Swindale Shield)
Hutt Old Boys-Marist 53 Avalon Wolves 0
Northern United 35 Johnsonville 17
Marist St Pat's 42 Wainuiomata 40
Old Boys-University 74 Paremata-Plimmerton 8
Petone 25 Oriental-Rongotai 25
Poneke 52 Upper Hutt Rams 14
Tawa 45 Wellington 8
Tasman
(Tasman Trophy)
Moutere 38 Central 25
Waimea Old Boys 39 Wanderers 28
Marist 29 Stoke 23
Nelson 55 Kahurangi 7
Waitohi 32 Renwick 17
East Coast 45 Harlequins 14
Buller
(Albion Cup)
Westport beat Reefton by default
White Star 33 Ngakawau 5
Westport beat Ngakawau / Karamea 34-24
Canterbury
(Metro)
Lincoln University 39 Marist Albion 14
New Brighton 43 Burnside 3
University 60 Linwood 11
Sydenham 39 Sumner 15
Christchurch 62 HSOB 8
Shirley 32 Belfast 17
(Canterbury Country/Mid Canterbury)
Darfield 30 Waihora 8
Hornby 28 Ohoka 19
Prebbleton 19 Saracens 17
Burnham/Dunsandel/Irwell 43 Hampstead 23
Glenmark-Cheviot 36 Celtic 14
Lincoln 21 West Melton 8
Oxford 31 Southern 13
Southbridge 58 Kaiapoi 23
Rakaia 52 Rolleston 5
South Canterbury
(Hamersley Cup)
Harlequins 34 Celtic 28
MacKenzie 57 Old Boys 5
Pleasant Point 14 Geraldine 3
Temuka 46 Waimate 35
North Otago
Excelsior 38 Kurow 33
Old Boys 61 Maheno 12
Valley 31 Athletic Marist 8
Otago
(Dunedin Metro)
Southern 27 Alhambra-Union 22
Harbour 28 Kaikorai 23
Dunedin 25 Zingari-Richmond 21
Taieri 27 Green Island 20
(Central Otago)
Upper Clutha 18 Maniototo 8
Alexandra 31 Matakanui Combined 24
Clyde-Earnscleugh 33 Arrowtown 30
Wakatipu 36 Cromwell 10
Southland
Blues 33 Star 17
Marist 41 Woodlands 37
Eastern-Northern Barbarians 49 Pirates-Old Boys 17