Sonny Bill Williams in the clear with New Zealand Rugby over bank protest

Sonny Bill Williams is in the clear - with the All Blacks at least - over his bank protest.

SBW taped over a bank logo on his Blues jersey but New Zealand Rugby has no major concerns. What is being seen as a religious stand won't get in the way of him reclaiming the All Black jersey he last wore in the 2015 World Cup final.

SBW will still have some issues to clear with the Blues, however.

An NZR spokesperson has told Newstalk ZB's Tony Veitch that any player can lodge a conscientious objection to promoting finance, alcohol, tobacco, gambling companies and banks.

The NZR were unaware that SBW would put a plaster over the BNZ sign on his collar for his debut against the Highlanders in Dunedin on Saturday night, but there would be no misconduct charge, and the spokesman said it was "an issue for the Blues".

SBW has not declared why he covered up the logo but speculation is rife it relates to his Muslim faith, which is opposed to gathering interest on fees on loans.

Blues assistant coach Steve Jackson said he was surprised by the act and his team would be addressing it with Williams' management this week.

"The sponsors pay our wages and you look to do everything you can to make them happy, so I'm not really sure what occured or what's really happened," Jackson told Newstalk ZB's Tony Veitch.

- More to come

- NZ Herald