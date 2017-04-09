Watch: The miracle pass that sunk the Chiefs

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

A miracle pass helped send the Chiefs to their first defeat of the season, against the Stormers in Cape Town.



Stormers wing Dillyn Leyds produced an amazing around-the-back pass from the ground to present fullback S. P. Marais with a clear run to the goal line, the try and conversion extending the Stormers' lead to 13 points in the 51st minute.



The Stormers attack looked to have died, after the 24-year-old Leyds - who was in the South African side which won the world under-20 title in 2012 - had been ankle tapped by Chiefs fullback Damian McKenzie.



McKenzie inspired two wonderful Chiefs tries, but it was not enough to overhaul the home side, with Leyds' moment of magic the match highlight as the Stormers won 34 - 26.

- NZ Herald