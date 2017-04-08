7:45pm Sat 8 April
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Sunwolves edge Bulls 21-20 in Super Rugby

TOKYO (AP) " Yu Tamura kicked a penalty goal in the 74th minute on Saturday as the Sunwolves edged South Africa's Bulls 21-20 for their first win of the Super Rugby season.

Travis Ismaiel ran in a try in the 64th that was converted by Tiaan Schoeman to give the visitors a 20-11 lead. But the hosts responded six minutes later on a try by Takaaki Nakazuru that was converted by Tamura to cut the lead to 20-18.

The Sunwolves, who improved to 1-5, took an 11-10 lead at halftime.

Rahboni Warren-Vosayaco's try in the seventh minute gave the Sunwolves an early 5-0 lead and a penalty by Hayden Cripps four minutes later made it 8-0.

Burger Odendaalin ran in a try the 13th that was converted by Schoeman to cut the lead to 8-7. Cripps added another penalty in the first half.

The Bulls (1-5) beat the Sunwolves 34-21 in Pretoria on March 18.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW
Stats provided by

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 08 Apr 2017 19:45:25 Processing Time: 416ms