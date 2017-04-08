Rugby: All Blacks Sevens stay unbeaten in Hong Kong

The All Blacks Sevens have made it two from two at the Hong Kong Sevens, defeating Japan 40-14 this afternoon.

Two tries apiece to Dylan Collier and debutant Joe Ravouvou were aided by tries to Sam Dickson and Isaac Te Tamaki to notch a second straight win.

The win follows a 19-7 victory over Wales the night before, despite losing captain Scott Curry right before the clash due to flu, forcing the team into a last-minute reshuffle.

They take on Fiji at 9.12pm tonight with the winner qualifying at the top of Pool C.

Finishing atop the pool will be crucial, as the alternative route of coming second means they will surely meet a roadblock in the form of series leaders South Africa, who have four of the six events, in the Cup quarter-finals on Sunday.

New Zealand have not won the Hong Kong Sevens since 2014.

- NZ Herald