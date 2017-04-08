Blues player Charlie Faumuina and wife Rachelle welcome new baby boy

All Blacks and Blues player Charlie Faumuina and his wife Rachelle have welcomed a new baby boy to the pack.

Rachelle announced the arrival of Mateo Faumuina on social media yesterday.

The couple's third child was born about 2pm on Wednesday April 5, less than 10 minutes after Rachelle's waters broke, according to her post on Instagram.

"Introducing our 3rd blessing born on Wednesday, 5th April 2017...MATEO FAUMUINA (pending middle name) Waters broke at 1.47pm and our bubby was born at 1.54pm super thankful to be discharged at 5pm (this kid means business lol) 9lbs 14oz / 56cm long.. Our God forever faithful," the proud mum wrote.

Mateo arrived on Faumuina's "day off" according to social media.

The Blues prop will no doubt be back in action on the field tonight as the team take on the Highlanders in Dunedin.

- NZ Herald