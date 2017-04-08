Sevens: NZ unconvincing in Hong Kong opener

By Campbell Burnes

New Zealand have made a winning, if not convincing, start to their Hong Kong Sevens campaign.

The All Blacks Sevens only sealed their opening Pool C clash against Wales 19-7 with a last second breakout try by Beaudein Waaka, aided and abetted by debutant Joe Ravouvou.

A Tim Mikkelson try saw the scores level at 7-7 at halftime. He burst clear from a Vilimoni Koroi flick pass, but departed in the second spell with a shoulder injury.

New Zealand failed to assert their superiority over a plucky Wales outfit until a thrust by Ravouvou set up stand-in skipper DK Forbes with one minute to run.

New Zealand had lost captain Scott Curry for the second time at the 11th hour this season, this time with flu. Sam Dickson was promoted from travelling reserve to the full squad of 12.

In the Pool A opener, Australia edged Samoa 22-19. In Pool D, in light of today's global events, there was interest in the USA v Russia result. The USA triumphed 14-7.

New Zealand face Japan at 4.50pm (NZT) on day two and rivals Fiji at 9.12pm. Topping the pool is imperative to avoid a likely Cup quarter-final meeting with South Africa.

New Zealand 19 (Tim Mikkelson, DJ Forbes, Beaudein Waaka tries; Isaac Te Tamaki con, Waaka con) Wales 7 (Morgan Williams try; Ethan Davies con) HT: 7-7

- NZ Herald