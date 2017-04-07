What the stats say ahead of this week's Super Rugby action

Opta stats on why your team will win this weekend.

Hurricanes v Waratahs, 7.35pm tonight

Why the Hurricanes could win

The Hurricanes have won their last eight games at home, their longest such streak, and have kept their opposition to single figures in four of their last five home fixtures.

The Hurricanes have won each of their last four home games against Australian opposition by an average margin of 34 points.

The Waratahs have won on just two of their last 13 visits to New Zealand, their last such victory being a 29-24 win against the Hurricanes in Round 10, 2015.

Julian Savea has made 14 clean breaks so far this season, no player has made more (level with Jacobus Van Wyk).

Why the Waratahs could win

The Waratahs have won on three of their last four visits to Wellington after having not won there from 1997 to 2006.

Israel Folau has scored three tries in his four previous encounters with the Hurricanes, including one each in his last two games against them.

Highlanders v Blues, 7.35pm Saturday

Why the Highlanders could win

The Highlanders have won seven of their last 10 games against the Blues, after having lost six in a row against them prior to that run.

The Highlanders have won each of their last four home games against the Blues, though they've come by an average margin of just seven points.

The Blues have won just one of their last 22 away games within New Zealand; that win came back in Round 2, 2013 against the Hurricanes.

Why the Blues could win

The Blues have now scored seven second-half tries in their last two games after having scored none in their two games prior.

The Blues have scored six tries on the back of a turnover won so far this season, the second most of any team in the competition behind the Hurricanes (8); the Highlanders have scored a joint-low one try from the same method.

Matt Duffie has scored six tries in his last eight games for the Blues, including three tries in his last two games.

Chiefs v Stormers, 3.15am, Sunday

Why the Chiefs could win

The Chiefs have won each of their last three games against the Stormers, including a 60-21 thumping in the 2016 play-off; the biggest win in the history of the fixture.

The Chiefs have won seven of their last eight games outside of New Zealand, including each of their last three by an average margin of 32 points.

Why the Stormers could win

The Stormers have won their last five in a row, the last time they went on a longer run was a six game win streak at the beginning of the 2012 season.

The Stormers gain an average of 641m per game this season, the most of any team in the competition and nearly 200m more per game than the Chiefs (445m).

