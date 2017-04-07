Rugby: Stephen Donald to start for Chiefs

Chiefs coach Dave Rennie has made five changes to his starting 15 to face the Stormers this weekend in Cape Town.

Stephen Donald replaces the suspended Johnny Faauli at second-five with Toni Pulu returning from a hamstring injury to take Shaun Stevenson's spot on the wing.

Lachlan Boshier will wear the number seven jersey in the absence of Sam Cane, with props Atu Moli and Kane Hames promoted to the starting front row.

Of note in the reserves is the inclusion of 20-year-old Waikato prop Sosefo Kautai. The former New Zealand Under 20s representative is in line to make his Super Rugby debut off the bench.

Chiefs team

1. Kane Hames (14)

2. Hika Elliot (109)

3. Atu Moli (16)

4. Dominic Bird (16)

5. Brodie Retallick (76)

6. Liam Messam (150)

7. Lachlan Boshier (11)

8. Michael Leitch (26)

9. Tawera Kerr-Barlow (72)

10. Aaron Cruden (co-captain) (78)

11.

James Lowe (41)

12. Stephen Donald (94)

13. Anton Lienert-Brown (29)

14. Toni Pulu (17)

15. Damian McKenzie (38)

RESERVES:

16. Brayden Mitchell (1)

17. Siegfried Fisi'ihoi (16)

18. Sosefo Kautai**

19. Taleni Seu (22)

20. Mitchell Brown (6)

21. Finlay Christie (3)

22. Sam McNicol (12)

23. Shaun Stevenson (12)

