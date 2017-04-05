Rugby: Dane Coles left out of Hurricanes squad to host Waratahs

Dane Coles has been left out of the Hurricanes squad to host the Waratahs in their Super Rugby match at Westpac Stadium on Friday.

The All Blacks hooker was rested for last week's match against the Reds with a bruised knee, but the injury is still troubling him.

Ardie Savea drops out of the starting XV due to a calf strain, replaced by Reed Prinsep, while brother Julian Savea switches out for Wes Goosen on the left wing.

Winger Cory Jane will make his first appearance of the season coming in for Vince Aso on the right wing.

Fringe All Black Vaea Fifita could make his first appearance of the season, named on the bench after recovering from an ankle injury.

TJ Perenara will again captain the 'Canes.

- Radio Sport