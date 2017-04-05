Sonny Bill Williams training with Blues Super Rugby team months after Achilles injury

Sonny Bill Williams is back in training for the Blues Super Rugby team following his Achilles injury in August last year.

Williams suffered the injury during the New Zealand Sevens team's opening pool match at the Olympics against Japan in Rio de Janeiro eight months ago.

He was photographed yesterday during a training session at Auckland's Alexandra Park.

The Blues have been looking forward to the powerful 31-year-old midfielder's return after an up-and-down start to the season.

Coach Tana Umaga has said Williams might be available to play this weekend, depending on how his recovery goes.

The 31-year-old All Black and former Kiwi league star signed a three-year deal for the Auckland-based franchise in June last year.

