Stransky: Two teams from South Africa should go

A Springbok great has called for two of his country's Super Rugby franchises to be cut.

It's being reported SANZAAR want to cut the amount of teams in the competition back to 15.

The Western Force are thought to be on the chopping block and question marks hang over the Brumbies and Rebels.

However former Springbok Joel Stransky told the Radio Sport Breakfast the Kings and Cheetahs should be the first to go.

"I'm hoping we lose two teams. I'm hoping we lose the Kings, and to be fair, the Cheetahs are the other team who need to go," he said.

"Purely because financially they are not sustainable. They have very low supporter bases during Super Rugby. They're in the middle of the country, they churn out great young talents but they are not places that can economically sustain a team."

- NZ Herald