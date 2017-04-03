Kiwis in Europe: Heavyweights flex muscles in Europe

By Campbell Burnes

Leinster's Isa Nacewa got one-up on his old Blues teammate Jimmy Gopperth as the Irish province moved into the European Champions Cup semifinals with a 32-17 victory over Wasps in Dublin.

Nacewa scored a first half try from the left wing. His teammates included Michael Bent, Hayden Triggs and Jamison Gibson-Park.

For Wasps, Gopperth scored a fine solo try in his 50th match for the club. Nathan Hughes (8) and Alapati Leiua (22) also featured for the Aviva Premiership leaders, who did not show their best work.

In other quarter-final action, Tyler Bleyendaal kicked eight goals for 21 points in Munster's 41-16 demolition of the once great European club Toulouse. Francais Saili and Rhys Marshall featured off the bench for the Irish, whose man of the match, tighthead prop John Ryan, is being spoken about as a possible bolter for the Lions, due to be named in just over a fortnight.

Manu Samoa and former Taranaki wing Paul Perez scored a try for the vanquished. His teammates included Census Johnston, Joe Tekori and Luke McAlister off the bench.

Fritz Lee's Clermont decisively outpointed Ma'a Nonu's Toulon 29-9 in an all-French quarter-final.

Sean Maitland was on the left wing as defending champion Saracens beat Glasgow 38-13 to reach their fifth straight European Cup semifinal. The Scottish flyer had a try ruled out, while his right wing Chris Ashton made a late run for Lions selection with a double, bringing his European Cup try tally to 36, equal with Frenchman Vincent Clerc. Ashton is not everyone's favourite, including Eddie Jones, mainly due to his predilection for swan-diving to score, but he is a potent finisher.

Glasgow fielded Corey Flynn and Brian Alainu'uese.

The upshot is that Saracens will travel to Dublin to face Munster in three weeks for their semifinal, while Clermont and Leinster lock horns.

In the European Challenge Cup quarter-finals, two tries to fullback Tom Marshall were decisive in Gloucester's 46-26 win over Cardiff Blues. No less than 12 New Zealand origin players were on hand. Marshall's teammates included Willi Heinz, Jeremy Thrush, Motu Matu'u and John Afoa, while Josh Hohneck copped a yellow card.

Gareth Anscombe kicked a dropped goal for the Blues. Alongside him were Willis Halaholo, Nick Williams, Jarrad Hoeata, Taufa'ao Filise and Rey Lee-Lo.

Gloucester No 6 Ross Moriarty, who played well at No 8 for Wales during the Six Nations, scored a try, while hooker Richard Hibbard is a player who was mentioned in Lions conversations, even though he was snubbed by Wales.

Paul Grant and Kahn Fotuali'i played for Bath in their 34-20 win over Brive, while Ma'afu Fia and Kieron Fonotia were on the receiving end of a 25-21 defeat for Ospreys against Stade Francais.

La Rochelle with Jason Eaton, Victor Vito and Hikairo Forbes in the ranks, won their 13th consecutive match, 32-22 over Edinburgh, for whom Phil Burleigh scored a try.

In a Guinness POR12 catch-up match, Zebre upset Pat Lam's Connacht 25-22. Former North Harbour fullback Josh Rowland and wing Stacey Ili scored tries for Connacht, who also featured Bundee Aki, Tom McCartney and Dominic Robertson-McCoy.

The French Top 14, Aviva Premiership and PRO12 resume with full rounds this weekend.

- NZ Herald