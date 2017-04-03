Watch: How to botch a certain try

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Springboks veteran Willie le Roux has provided many highlights during his rugby career but a botched try over the weekend will be one moment he'd like to quickly forget.

The Wasps winger looked to have dived over the line to score in the side's Champions Cup quarter-final against Leinster on Sunday.

Down 8-3 at the time, le Roux levelled the scores up after former Wallabies fullback put him clear. However le Roux produced a big dive over the tryline and lost the ball in the process.

It wasn't until the TMO was asked to check on the grounding was the full botching revealed.

Le Roux's mistake was a theme of the day for the London side who were defeated 32-17 in an error-ridden performance.

- NZ Herald