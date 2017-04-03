8:45am Mon 3 April
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Watch: How to botch a certain try

Springboks veteran Willie le Roux has provided many highlights during his rugby career but a botched try over the weekend will be one moment he'd like to quickly forget.

The Wasps winger looked to have dived over the line to score in the side's Champions Cup quarter-final against Leinster on Sunday.

Down 8-3 at the time, le Roux levelled the scores up after former Wallabies fullback put him clear. However le Roux produced a big dive over the tryline and lost the ball in the process.

It wasn't until the TMO was asked to check on the grounding was the full botching revealed.

Le Roux's mistake was a theme of the day for the London side who were defeated 32-17 in an error-ridden performance.

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW
Stats provided by

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf03 at 03 Apr 2017 08:47:03 Processing Time: 13ms