Sanzaar has slapped Chiefs second five-eighth Jonathan Fa'auli with a four week ban for a dangerous tackle.

The citing commissioner recommended a six week suspension for Fa'auli for his no arms high tackle on Bulls centre Jan Serfontein in their Super Rugby match in Hamilton.

However Fa'auli's guilty plea brought the ban down to four.

He'll next play for the Chiefs in their round 11 game against the Reds on the 6th of May.

