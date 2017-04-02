Rugby: Cane and Laulala ruled out with head knocks

The Chiefs will be missing two keys forwards for next week's showdown against the Stormers, with both Sam Cane and Nepo Laualala suffering concussion in last night's in over the Bulls.

Cane lasted only three minutes after coming off second-best in an early tackle attempt while Laulala was replaced at halftime after failing an initial head injury assessment.

And with the Chiefs flying out for Africa on Monday morning, neither man will be able to make the trip, though Cane is a chance of joining his teammates later on tour.

The openside flanker will definitely miss Sunday morning's encounter with the Stormers, a big blow for the Chiefs' hopes in the clash between unbeaten teams, but fitness permitting will be available for subsequent matches against the Cheetahs and Force.

Laulala, on the other hand, will remain in Hamilton throughout, replaced in the squad by uncapped Bay of Plenty front rower Aidan Ross.

Midfielder Johnny Faauli is another in doubt after being cited for a no-arms tackle during the 28-12 victory over the Bulls, bracketed in the squad with Tasman rookie Alex Nankivell.

Chiefs squad for the South African tour:

FORWARDS:

Kane Hames

Siegfried Fisi'ihoi

Aidan Ross

Hika Elliot

Brayden Mitchell

Atu Moli

Sosefo Kautai

Dominic Bird

Brodie Retallick

Taleni Seu

Mitchell Brown

Liam Messam

Lachlan Boshier

Michael Leitch

Sam Cane (to travel later pending fitness)



BACKS:

Tawera Kerr-Barlow

Finlay Christie

Aaron Cruden

Stephen Donald

Johnny Faauli/Alex Nankivell

Anton Lienert-Brown

Sam McNicol

Toni Pulu

James Lowe

Solomon Alaimalo

Shaun Stevenson

Damian McKenzie

