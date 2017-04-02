National club rugby results, April 1

This weekend's National club rugby results:

Northland

(Premier)

Mid Northern 22 Kamo 19

Hikurangi 32 Mid-Western 13

Old Boys-Marist 33 Otamatea 19

Waipu 36 Hora Hora 22

Wellsford 32 Western Sharks 26

(North zone)

Kaitaia 59 Kaeo 36

Ohaeawai/Okaihau 18 Kerikeri A 17

Eastern 24 Kerikeri B 8

Kaikohe 22 Panguru 19

Awanui 59 Te Rarawa 8

(South zone)

Moerewa/United Kawakawa 54 Mangakahia 5

Pipiwai 61 Ruawai 24

Southern 24 Otiria 22

Tomarata 103 City 7

Whangaruru 45 Kaihu 19

North Harbour

(Buck Shelford Shield)

Silverdale 24 East Coast Bays 13

Massey 33 North Shore 33

Takapuna 66 Mahurangi 8

Northcote 27 Glenfield 15

Kumeu 19 Marist 15

Takapuna have set the early pace in the Buck Shelford Shield, dispatching Mahurangi 66-8 in Warkworth.

There were doubles to Francois Marais, Shane Neville, Ronnie Luella and Jamie Williamson, while Jon Elrick's eight conversions took him to an astounding 2105 career premier points for the club.

The bad news was that prop Boyd Wiggins again badly damaged his knee.

Takapuna will this weekend defend the Les Pearce Memorial Shield against Northcote, who put four tries on Glenfield in a 27-15 victory. Former Westlake BHS star midfielder Fine Inisi scored a brace for the vanquished.

Kumeu won their first premier match since 2010, before the Western Pioneers venture.

They beat a committed Marist side 19-15 at Riverhead Domain, thanks to tries by Luke Reed, Roman Prasad and Mervyn Merumeru. A yellow card was costly for Marist, but former Rosmini College First XV openside flanker Hauwai McGahan was man of the match for the visitors.

Continued below.

Related Content Rugby: It's back to reality and tough Kiwi sides for Blues Rugby: Sonny Bill Williams return from injury on the horizon Rugby: Chiefs, Stormers continue winning ways

A solid pre-season, coupled with accuracy in the loose and in the midfield, helped Silverdale tip over East Coast Bays 24-13.

Massey and North Shore fought to a 33-all stalemate, but the westerners took the extra bonus points for scoring five tries. Rep duties decimated Massey, seven of their eight debutants seeing game time. But it was an even contest between two sides who wanted to play expansive rugby. For Shore, Adam Batt toiled hard all day in the forwards and Daniel Hilton-Jones always looked dangerous.

Teenage halfback Salyn Tonu'u, son of Ofisa Tonu'u, distributed well for Massey with five-eighths Niko Ratumaitavuki and fullback Pierre Pili always threatening with ball in hand. Massey's superior fitness allowed them back into the game in the last 15 minutes, scoring a late converted try for the draw.

Auckland

(Waka Nathan Challenge Cup final)

Suburbs 31 Ponsonby 15

(Pollard Cup final)

Eden 14 East Tamaki 10

Counties Manukau

(McNamara Cup)

Bombay 29 Manurewa 24

Ardmore-Marist 29 Pukekohe 3

Karaka 38 Onewhero 15

Patumahoe 40 Te Kauwhata 25

Waiuku 34 Papakura 7

Ardmore Marist are now 4-0 and with the maximum 20 competition points after a superb 29-3 win over Pukekohe at Bruce Pulman Park.

The home side scored four tries for the bonus point, extending a halftime lead of 15-3, but their defence pleased coach Saua Leaupepetele more than anything. Next weekend, Ardmore Marist will face third-placed Bombay in a big Counties Power Cup clash.

Bombay edged Manurewa 29-24 but had to lift in the second spell after trailing 24-10 at oranges. Former Bombay halfback David Poasa Osofua bagged a first half hat-trick for Manurewa at Mountfort Park. Wing Sepu Taufa scored a brace for Bombay, while Steelers prop Kalolo Tuiloma also crossed the whitewash.

Patumahoe defeated an improving Te Kauwhata 40-25, getting full value from their bench and with Harley Jenkins contributing 11 points. Vilitati Sabani scored all 25 points for the visitors, from two tries and five penalty goals.

Second placed Karaka had little trouble in extending their win-streak to three matches with a 38-15 victory over Onewhero at Karaka Sports Complex. Former Blues Under 18 hooker Romero Tagi scored a try for Onewhero.

Waiuku produced their best performance of the season in dismantling Papakura 34-7 at Rugby Park in Waiuku. The home side dominated most facets of the game, with Nathan Millar crossing for a brace and Jack Hardie scoring 14 points in his blazer game.

Thames Valley

(Silcock Shield)

Hauraki North 66 Whangamata 12

Cobras 24 Mercury Bay 17

Paeroa West 58 Coromandel 12

Thames 23 Waihi Athletic 19

Club Rugby Round 2

Bay of Plenty

(Baywide premier)

Rotoiti 34 Greerton Marist 32

Whakarewarewa 28 Mt Maunganui Sports 22

Tauranga Sports 28 Te Puke Sports 20

Arataki 16 Paroa 10

Te Puna 60 Poroporo 21

Rangataua 60 Whakatane Marist 24

Waikato

Otorohanga 31 Hamilton Marist 22

Hautapu 44 University 11

Hamilton Old Boys 18 Melville 7

Te Awamutu Sports 23 Southern United 16

Fraser Tech 20 United Matamata Sports 19

King Country

Waitete 31 Pio Pio 3

Taupo Sports A 52 Tongariro 7

Taumarunui R & S 24 Taumarunui Districts 0

Taupo United 68 Kio Kio United 0

Bush United 42 Taupo Sports B 12

East Coast

TVC 29 Uawa 24

Tokararangi 65 Tawhiti 19

Ruatoria City 26 Hicks Bay 20

Hikurangi 46 Tokomaru United 10

(March 25)

TVC 61 Hicks Bay 5

Poverty Bay

Waikohu 29 YMP 20

Ngatapa 22 Athletic 10

HSOB 30 Pirates 8

Hawke's Bay

(Tui Nash Cup)

Taradale 34 Tamatea 29

Napier Tech 40 Clive 10

Havelock North 28 Hastings Rugby and Sports 22

Napier Old Boys-Marist 71 Central 12

Napier Pirate Rugby and Sports 17 MAC 12

Taranaki

Spotswood United 33 Clifton 25

Stratford-Eltham 21 Tukapa 19

Coastal 34 NPOB 19

Southern 30 Inglewood 23

Wanganui

Pirates 33 Taihape 24

Marist 48 Kaierau 17

Border 48 Utiku OB 15

Ruapehu 52 Ratana 0

Manawatu

Varsity 37 Kia Toa 5

Te Kawau 61 Freyberg 18

College Old Boys 47 Feilding 7

Old Boys-Marist 32 Feilding Old Boys-Oroua 18

Horowhenua Kapiti

Levin Wanderers 32 Foxton 10

Shannon 66 Rahui 10

Waikanae 23 Paraparaumu 17

Levin College Old Boys 47 Levin Athletic 19

Wellington

(Swindale Shield)

Oriental-Rongotai 32 Tawa 24

Hutt Old Boys-Marist 37 Paremata-Plimmerton 17

Petone 41 Avalon Wolves 15

Wainuiomata 39 Poneke 28

Old Boys-University 64 Johnsonville 11

Northern United 35 Wellington 17

Marist St Pat's 35 Upper Hutt Rams 7

Tasman

(Tasman Trophy)

Moutere 39 East Coast 15

Waitohi 39 Harlequins 21

Nelson 26 Waimea Old Boys 25

Renwick 45 Central 13

Kahurangi 32 Stoke 31

Marist 42 Wanderers 25

Buller

(Albion Cup)

Westport 34 Ngakawau/Karamea 24

White Star beat Reefton by default

Westport beat Ngakawau / Karamea 34-24

Canterbury

Sydenham 43 Linwood 22

Marist Albion 21 Belfast 17

Burnside 39 University 34

Shirley 25 HSOB 14

Christchurch 20 Sumner 14

Lincoln University 38 New Brighton 17

(Canterbury Country/Mid Canterbury)

Waihora 29 Hornby 24

Darfield 17 Glenmark/Cheviot 9

Celtic 47 Hampstead 13

Saracens 27 Burnham/Dunsandel/Irwell 7

Southern 31 Methven 17

Southbridge 34 Rakaia 20

Lincoln 60 Rolleston 0

West Melton 22 Kaiapoi 15

South Canterbury

Temuka 7 Pleasant Point 5

Harlequins 26 Geraldine 17

Celtic 15 MacKenzie 13

Waimate 50 Old Boys 23

North Otago

Old Boys 43 Athletic Marist 12

Excelsior 39 Valley 32

Maheno 57 Kurow 8

Otago

(Dunedin Metro)

Dunedin 46 Kaikorai 19

University A 34 Alhambra-Union 29

Southern 22 Taieri 15

Harbour 33 Green Island 7

(March 29)

Dunedin 24 Alhambra-Union 22

Southern 48 Green Island 9

Harbour 28 Taieri 5

Southern 37 Zingari-Richmond 19

(Central Otago)

Cromwell 39 Matakanui Combined 14

Maniototo 24 Clyde-Earnscleugh 19

Wakatipu 50 Alexandra 5

Arrowtown 19 Upper Clutha 11

(South Otago)

Southland

Woodlands 35 Blues 10

Marist 50 Pirates-Old Boys 26

Eastern-Northern Barbarians 24 Star 13

- NZ Herald