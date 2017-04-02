National club rugby results, April 1

This weekend's National club rugby results:
Northland
(Premier)
Mid Northern 22 Kamo 19
Hikurangi 32 Mid-Western 13
Old Boys-Marist 33 Otamatea 19
Waipu 36 Hora Hora 22
Wellsford 32 Western Sharks 26
(North zone)
Kaitaia 59 Kaeo 36
Ohaeawai/Okaihau 18 Kerikeri A 17
Eastern 24 Kerikeri B 8
Kaikohe 22 Panguru 19
Awanui 59 Te Rarawa 8
(South zone)
Moerewa/United Kawakawa 54 Mangakahia 5
Pipiwai 61 Ruawai 24
Southern 24 Otiria 22
Tomarata 103 City 7
Whangaruru 45 Kaihu 19
North Harbour
(Buck Shelford Shield)
Silverdale 24 East Coast Bays 13
Massey 33 North Shore 33
Takapuna 66 Mahurangi 8
Northcote 27 Glenfield 15
Kumeu 19 Marist 15
Takapuna have set the early pace in the Buck Shelford Shield, dispatching Mahurangi 66-8 in Warkworth.
There were doubles to Francois Marais, Shane Neville, Ronnie Luella and Jamie Williamson, while Jon Elrick's eight conversions took him to an astounding 2105 career premier points for the club.
The bad news was that prop Boyd Wiggins again badly damaged his knee.
Takapuna will this weekend defend the Les Pearce Memorial Shield against Northcote, who put four tries on Glenfield in a 27-15 victory. Former Westlake BHS star midfielder Fine Inisi scored a brace for the vanquished.
Kumeu won their first premier match since 2010, before the Western Pioneers venture.
They beat a committed Marist side 19-15 at Riverhead Domain, thanks to tries by Luke Reed, Roman Prasad and Mervyn Merumeru. A yellow card was costly for Marist, but former Rosmini College First XV openside flanker Hauwai McGahan was man of the match for the visitors.
A solid pre-season, coupled with accuracy in the loose and in the midfield, helped Silverdale tip over East Coast Bays 24-13.
Massey and North Shore fought to a 33-all stalemate, but the westerners took the extra bonus points for scoring five tries. Rep duties decimated Massey, seven of their eight debutants seeing game time. But it was an even contest between two sides who wanted to play expansive rugby. For Shore, Adam Batt toiled hard all day in the forwards and Daniel Hilton-Jones always looked dangerous.
Teenage halfback Salyn Tonu'u, son of Ofisa Tonu'u, distributed well for Massey with five-eighths Niko Ratumaitavuki and fullback Pierre Pili always threatening with ball in hand. Massey's superior fitness allowed them back into the game in the last 15 minutes, scoring a late converted try for the draw.
Auckland
(Waka Nathan Challenge Cup final)
Suburbs 31 Ponsonby 15
(Pollard Cup final)
Eden 14 East Tamaki 10
Counties Manukau
(McNamara Cup)
Bombay 29 Manurewa 24
Ardmore-Marist 29 Pukekohe 3
Karaka 38 Onewhero 15
Patumahoe 40 Te Kauwhata 25
Waiuku 34 Papakura 7
Ardmore Marist are now 4-0 and with the maximum 20 competition points after a superb 29-3 win over Pukekohe at Bruce Pulman Park.
The home side scored four tries for the bonus point, extending a halftime lead of 15-3, but their defence pleased coach Saua Leaupepetele more than anything. Next weekend, Ardmore Marist will face third-placed Bombay in a big Counties Power Cup clash.
Bombay edged Manurewa 29-24 but had to lift in the second spell after trailing 24-10 at oranges. Former Bombay halfback David Poasa Osofua bagged a first half hat-trick for Manurewa at Mountfort Park. Wing Sepu Taufa scored a brace for Bombay, while Steelers prop Kalolo Tuiloma also crossed the whitewash.
Patumahoe defeated an improving Te Kauwhata 40-25, getting full value from their bench and with Harley Jenkins contributing 11 points. Vilitati Sabani scored all 25 points for the visitors, from two tries and five penalty goals.
Second placed Karaka had little trouble in extending their win-streak to three matches with a 38-15 victory over Onewhero at Karaka Sports Complex. Former Blues Under 18 hooker Romero Tagi scored a try for Onewhero.
Waiuku produced their best performance of the season in dismantling Papakura 34-7 at Rugby Park in Waiuku. The home side dominated most facets of the game, with Nathan Millar crossing for a brace and Jack Hardie scoring 14 points in his blazer game.
Thames Valley
(Silcock Shield)
Hauraki North 66 Whangamata 12
Cobras 24 Mercury Bay 17
Paeroa West 58 Coromandel 12
Thames 23 Waihi Athletic 19
Club Rugby Round 2
Bay of Plenty
(Baywide premier)
Rotoiti 34 Greerton Marist 32
Whakarewarewa 28 Mt Maunganui Sports 22
Tauranga Sports 28 Te Puke Sports 20
Arataki 16 Paroa 10
Te Puna 60 Poroporo 21
Rangataua 60 Whakatane Marist 24
Waikato
Otorohanga 31 Hamilton Marist 22
Hautapu 44 University 11
Hamilton Old Boys 18 Melville 7
Te Awamutu Sports 23 Southern United 16
Fraser Tech 20 United Matamata Sports 19
King Country
Waitete 31 Pio Pio 3
Taupo Sports A 52 Tongariro 7
Taumarunui R & S 24 Taumarunui Districts 0
Taupo United 68 Kio Kio United 0
Bush United 42 Taupo Sports B 12
East Coast
TVC 29 Uawa 24
Tokararangi 65 Tawhiti 19
Ruatoria City 26 Hicks Bay 20
Hikurangi 46 Tokomaru United 10
(March 25)
TVC 61 Hicks Bay 5
Poverty Bay
Waikohu 29 YMP 20
Ngatapa 22 Athletic 10
HSOB 30 Pirates 8
Hawke's Bay
(Tui Nash Cup)
Taradale 34 Tamatea 29
Napier Tech 40 Clive 10
Havelock North 28 Hastings Rugby and Sports 22
Napier Old Boys-Marist 71 Central 12
Napier Pirate Rugby and Sports 17 MAC 12
Taranaki
Spotswood United 33 Clifton 25
Stratford-Eltham 21 Tukapa 19
Coastal 34 NPOB 19
Southern 30 Inglewood 23
Wanganui
Pirates 33 Taihape 24
Marist 48 Kaierau 17
Border 48 Utiku OB 15
Ruapehu 52 Ratana 0
Manawatu
Varsity 37 Kia Toa 5
Te Kawau 61 Freyberg 18
College Old Boys 47 Feilding 7
Old Boys-Marist 32 Feilding Old Boys-Oroua 18
Horowhenua Kapiti
Levin Wanderers 32 Foxton 10
Shannon 66 Rahui 10
Waikanae 23 Paraparaumu 17
Levin College Old Boys 47 Levin Athletic 19
Wellington
(Swindale Shield)
Oriental-Rongotai 32 Tawa 24
Hutt Old Boys-Marist 37 Paremata-Plimmerton 17
Petone 41 Avalon Wolves 15
Wainuiomata 39 Poneke 28
Old Boys-University 64 Johnsonville 11
Northern United 35 Wellington 17
Marist St Pat's 35 Upper Hutt Rams 7
Tasman
(Tasman Trophy)
Moutere 39 East Coast 15
Waitohi 39 Harlequins 21
Nelson 26 Waimea Old Boys 25
Renwick 45 Central 13
Kahurangi 32 Stoke 31
Marist 42 Wanderers 25
Buller
(Albion Cup)
Westport 34 Ngakawau/Karamea 24
White Star beat Reefton by default
Westport beat Ngakawau / Karamea 34-24
Canterbury
Sydenham 43 Linwood 22
Marist Albion 21 Belfast 17
Burnside 39 University 34
Shirley 25 HSOB 14
Christchurch 20 Sumner 14
Lincoln University 38 New Brighton 17
(Canterbury Country/Mid Canterbury)
Waihora 29 Hornby 24
Darfield 17 Glenmark/Cheviot 9
Celtic 47 Hampstead 13
Saracens 27 Burnham/Dunsandel/Irwell 7
Southern 31 Methven 17
Southbridge 34 Rakaia 20
Lincoln 60 Rolleston 0
West Melton 22 Kaiapoi 15
South Canterbury
Temuka 7 Pleasant Point 5
Harlequins 26 Geraldine 17
Celtic 15 MacKenzie 13
Waimate 50 Old Boys 23
North Otago
Old Boys 43 Athletic Marist 12
Excelsior 39 Valley 32
Maheno 57 Kurow 8
Otago
(Dunedin Metro)
Dunedin 46 Kaikorai 19
University A 34 Alhambra-Union 29
Southern 22 Taieri 15
Harbour 33 Green Island 7
(March 29)
Dunedin 24 Alhambra-Union 22
Southern 48 Green Island 9
Harbour 28 Taieri 5
Southern 37 Zingari-Richmond 19
(Central Otago)
Cromwell 39 Matakanui Combined 14
Maniototo 24 Clyde-Earnscleugh 19
Wakatipu 50 Alexandra 5
Arrowtown 19 Upper Clutha 11
(South Otago)
Southland
Woodlands 35 Blues 10
Marist 50 Pirates-Old Boys 26
Eastern-Northern Barbarians 24 Star 13