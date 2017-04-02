Watch: 'Give the whistle to TJ'

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

TJ Perenara showed the makings of a top class referee during the Hurricanes 34-15 win over the Reds last night in Brisbane.

Perenara had the Australian Super Rugby commentators cackling in the booth, after confronting referee Angus Gardner when his second half try was disallowed by the TMO.

Perenara had picked the ball up after a penalty, running at the Reds defence to score.

But the try was disallowed because the halfback hadn't tapped the ball with his foot before the restart.

The referee then awarded a penalty to the Reds, with Perenara pointing out to him that it would be a Hurricanes ball, with their initial penalty still yet to be taken.

The commentators couldn't hide their amusement at the situation, with one even exclaiming "give the whistle to TJ."

- NZ Herald