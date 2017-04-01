Rugby: Unflattering Chiefs scrap to victory over Bulls

By Kris Shannon

Chiefs 28 Bulls 12

After proving their quality with victories over Kiwi foes, the Chiefs have shown their mettle by winning when well below their best.

That was the generous interpretation, at least, after the Chiefs tonight laboured to another unflattering bonus-point win over another seemingly overmatched opponent.

A fortnight ago it was the Rebels and, having apparently learnt little during their bye, tonight it was the Bulls, with second straight late flurry needed to remain unbeaten.

These Chiefs have the ability to send Dave Rennie away with another title - the opening three weeks made that clear. But the coach must be bemused by what's happened to the team who were so impressive in toppling the defending champions on their last date in Hamilton.

They were certainly unrecognisable during a horrendous first half, fortunate to put three points on the board. The home side were outplayed in every facet by their visitors, who controlled possession, bossed field position and took a deserved lead through Handre Pollard's boot.

The Chiefs, on the other hand, were woeful. The signs were ominous early, with Sam Cane substituted inside five minutes after coming off second-best in a thunderous collision, and his teammates proceeding to miss 11 tackles inside the first 10.

And while their defence did soon demonstrate some steel, that was the minimum requirement given amount of work the Chiefs were asked to do without the ball.

Forced to survive off scraps by a Bulls side who showed great continuity in attack, the Chiefs generally threw those scraps away. Twice a pass cannoned off the body of the intended receiver, twice they turned down three points only to immediately cough up possession - it appeared that kind of night.

The Bulls were imposing themselves at the collision - there was no doubting that - and the ferocity with which they tackled certainly contributed to the error count. But some mistakes were unforgivable and left the Chiefs needing to make some significant amendments in the second half.

With what must have been a huge rocket from Rennie still ringing in their ears, the Chiefs did just that and played with more verve in the first 10 minutes alone, culminating in a try of true brilliance from Shaun Stevenson.

Suddenly the Chiefs were forcing the Bulls into moments of poor discipline and suddenly the visitors were stretched, losing control of the contest for the first time all evening. The South African side would have been forgiven for being overcome by an awful case of deja vu, given what transpired after the break in last week's loss to the Blues, but on this occasion they refused to wilt.

It was to the Bulls' credit - and perhaps an indictment of their opponents' attack - that the Chiefs initially opted to build their narrow lead through penalties, a strategy that proved sensible when the untimely turnovers kept coming.

And, in the end, it was to the Bulls' misfortune that late tries from Damian McKenzie and Atu Moli saw them walk away with nothing.

Chiefs 28 (S. Stevenson, D. McKenzie, A. Moli tries; A. Cruden 3 pens, 2 cons)

Bulls 12 (H. Pollard 4 pens)

Halftime: 3-9

