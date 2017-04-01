Rugby: All Blacks show their power, skill in rampage through Tokyo

New Zealand will be out to dominate the British & Irish Lions this summer, but for now, the All Blacks have had to make do with stamping their mark on the city of Tokyo.

Ahead of the summer series against the Lions, the All Blacks have been in Japan and showed the capital city exactly what they are capable of, as part of an advert for sponsors AIG.

After stepping off the city's metro line, the assembled All Blacks charged out towards the iconic Shibuya crossing, which, at peak times, is said to see more than 1000 people cross a busy network of roads.

Led by Jerome Kaino, the All Blacks then begin to make their presence felt, as the flanker takes a young girl to the floor with a thunderous tackle, before a cyclist is upended with another strong challenge.

No mercy is shown to a man dressed as a giant bear, handing out leaflets, with the tackle so hard, his head is left rolling on the floor, thanks to centre Anton Lienert-Brown.

The respective packs are likely to be key during the summer tour and in the absence of any suitable opposition to work against, the New Zealand forwards tested their skills on a 4x4 in the streets of Tokyo, much to the shock of the couple in the front seats.

From there, the rampant All Blacks moved on to the bustling business district of Shinjuku, which is said to house the busiest commuter station in the entire world.

The area, packed with skyscrapers and flashing lights, proved to be the perfect venue to work on their lineouts, as hooker Dane Coles threw the ball in from the top of a tower and the backs below then showing off their quick offloads around the assembled commuters.

While initial thoughts may have pegged Kaino's tackle on the girl and the hit on a bewildered bear as harsh, it turns out the All Blacks were simply helping out, as it's later revealed their actions may have saved serious injury.

The young girl, flat on her back following Kaino's tackle, is revealed to have been saved from an on-coming vehicle, while the cyclist was kept from slamming into an open car door.

And the pack? Well, they were helping a duck and her ducklings cross the road, obviously.

But as they marched triumphantly back to the station, they were brought down a peg or two when a small boy emerged and took Kaino to the floor with a tackle.

The Lions will be hoping to do the same in the summer, with the first test on June 24.

- Daily Mail