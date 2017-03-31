Key stats ahead of this week's Super Rugby action

All the key stats you need to know ahead of the latest round of Super Rugby action.

Tonight, 7,35pm - Highlanders v Rebels

- The Highlanders have won four of the five prior games between these teams, including each of their last two; three of their four wins have come by a margin of greater than 20 points.

- The Highlanders have won each of their last five games on home turf against Australian opposition, though they've won by an average margin of just eight points.

- This will be the Rebels 15th excursion for a Super Rugby fixture in New Zealand; the Melbourne side have managed only one win from their previous 14 such games.

- The Rebels have conceded 184 points in their last three games away from home, scoring only 63 in reply.

- The Highlanders have won 10 of their last 12 regular season games against teams from outside of New Zealand, including their last four in a row.

Tomorrow, 5.15pm - Blues v Force

- The Blues are undefeated in their last seven games against the Force (W6, D1); their only loss to the Western Australian side in Super Rugby came in Round 5, 2008.

- The Blues have won each of their last seven games at home against Australian opposition, surpassing 40 points scored on three occasions in that span.

- The Blues have scored five or more tries in four of their last seven games, including a six-try haul in their most recent fixture.

- The Western Force spend the least amount of time in possession of any team so far this season, averaging just 13 minutes and 37 seconds with the ball in hand this season.

- The Force last won a game in New Zealand in Round 5, 2014, having lost each of their last seven such games since by an average margin of 24 points.

Tomorrow, 7.35pm - Chiefs v Bulls

- The Chiefs are undefeated in their last three games against the Bulls (W2, D1), and will be looking to win back-to-back games against them for the first time since Round 10, 2002.

- The Bulls have scored an average of just 19 points per game across their last seven away fixtures, winning just once in that span.

- Only five of the last 34 Super Rugby games where a South African team has visited a New Zealand team has the South African side won, and on each of those five occasions it was either the Sharks (3) or Lions (2) emerging victorious.

- The Chiefs are yet to concede an opening-half try this season, no other team in the competition has conceded fewer than four.

- The Bulls have scored three tries after beginning possession with a free kick so far this season; no other team has managed more than one try via this method.

Tomorrow, 9.45pm - Reds v Hurricanes

- The Hurricanes have won 12 of their last 14 games against the Reds, including each of the last three by an average margin of 15 points.

- Six of the Reds' last nine games at home have been decided by three points or fewer, including each of the last three.

- The Hurricanes have won five of their last six games in Australia, including each of their last two, with their five wins coming by an average margin of 18 points.

- The Reds are the only team so far this season to have scored a try after receiving possession from a 22m restart (1).

- Hurricanes trio Vince Aso (6 tries, 1 assist), Ngani Laumape (5, 2), and Ardie Savea (4, 3) have each been involved in seven tries this season; only the Lions' Rohan Janse van Rensburg (8) has been involved in more.

Sunday, 7.05pm - Waratahs v Crusaders

- The Crusaders have won 12 of their last 14 games against the Waratahs (L2), though the NSW side's two wins in that run have come in the last three meetings between the teams.

- The spoils are split at four wins apiece between these clubs in their last eight meetings in New South Wales, with the average winning margin across those games coming in at just four points per game.

- The Crusaders have won on their last four visits to Australia, the last time they enjoyed a longer streak was a club-best five straight wins from 1999 to 2000.

- The Crusaders have made an average of 170 passes per game this season, the most of any team and 23 more than the Waratahs.

- Silatolu Latu has won 12 turnovers so far this season, the equal most of any player and eight more than Crusaders' best Sam Whitelock (4).

* Stats provided by Opta

- NZ Herald