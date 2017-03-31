Grenoble lifts suspension of players questioned in rape case

PARIS (AP) " French rugby club Grenoble has lifted the suspensions of six players who spoke to police last week as part of a rape investigation.

The Top 14 club said in a statement that the players were reinstated because no legal action has been taken since they were interviewed by police.

Prop Denis Coulson and center Chris Farrell, both from Ireland, former Australia player Peter Kimlin, French hooker Loick Jammes, and New Zealand pair Rory Grice and Dylan Hayes were briefly placed in custody after a woman filed a legal complaint that she was raped following Grenoble's match in the southwestern French city of Bordeaux on March 11.

"To this day, no charges have been filed against the players after they were held at the Grenoble police station," the club said. "Grenoble Rugby FC has decided to lift the players' suspension and to reinstate them."

According to French media, the woman met some Grenoble players in a nightclub after the game and told investigators she was raped in a hotel.

The Bordeaux prosecutor's office told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the investigation into the case was still ongoing.

The players had provisionally been suspended by Grenoble before they were quizzed by investigators.

The club said it could take "further measures" if anything new comes out of the preliminary investigation.