The 10 best sporting statues

A boy takes a selfie next to the bust of Cristiano Ronaldo at the Madeira international airport outside Funchal, Portugal. Photo / AP.
The new Ronaldo statue unveiled this week has drawn a storm of criticism for its patent "unlikeness" to the star football striker.

But there have been times when the sculptors have got it right.

We present 10 statues that do resemble their real-life subjects:

1) The statue of Ronaldo is his home town of Funchal in Portugal looks a damn sight more like him than this week's effort.

A child touches a statue of Portuguese star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo in Funchal, Portugal. Photo / AP.
2) All Blacks legend Michael Jones is captured scoring the first try of the 1987 World Cup. The likeness of him diving for the tryline for the first touchdown of the tournament graces Eden Park in Auckland.

All Blacks legend Michael Jones beside a statue of himself outside Eden Park. Photo / Isaac Davison.
3) The four-metre likeness of basketball legend Magic Johnson sits outside Michigan State's Breslin Centre.

3) - Magic Johnson speaks following his unveiling of a 12-foot statue of himself outside the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan. Photo / AP.
4) England's only World Cup-winning football skipper Bobby Moore has been immortalised in a six metre plus, two-ton bronze likeness outside London's Wembley Stadium, the venue of England's 1966 triumph.

4) - An English flag fly's behind a statue of Sir Bobby Moore at Wembley Stadium, London. Photo / AP.
5) Aussie cricket legend Donald "The Don" Bradman is featured in a life-sized statue outside the Bowral Museum created in his honour.

5) - The Australian ODI squad pose next to a statue of Donald Bradman during a team visit to the Bradman Museum in Bowral, Australia. Photo / Getty Images.
6) Carlos Valderrama, a Colombian football star with a wild mop of hair, has been recreated in a seven-metre plus likeness outside his club's stadium.

Monumental sculpture honouring Colombian football player, Carlos Valderrama placed in front of El Pibe's home town stadium, Estadio Eduardo Santos, in Santa Marta, Colombia.
7) The late Arnold Palmer, winner of 62 PGA titles, was immortalised at a Pennsylvania airport also named in his honour.

Statue of the late Arnold Palmer in Pennsylvania, USA.
8) American basketball legend Jerry West not only features in the NBA logo but also has a statue in his name outside the Staples Centre in Los Angeles.

A statue of NBA Hall of Fame player Jerry West is seen with a Los Angeles Kings jersey on it outside Staples Center prior to Game 1 of the 2014 Stanley Cup Finals in Los Angeles. Photo / AP.
9) Hank Aaron, the legendary American baseballer, actually has two statues in his honour. One in Atlanta and one in Milwaukee.

Fans gather near a statue of former Atlanta Braves player Hank Aaron before going inside Turner Field for the last Braves' baseball game, against the Detroit Tigers in Atlanta last year. Photo / AP.
10) Manchester United's "Holy Trinity" of superstars George Best, Denis Law and Bobby Charlton greet fans as they enter Old Trafford.

Bobby Charlton and Denis Law, watched by then Manchester manager Alex Ferguson, stand by the new statues of George Best, Denis Law and Bobby Charlton called 'Holy Trinity' at Old Trafford Stadium, Manchester in 2008. Photo / AP.
- NZ Herald

