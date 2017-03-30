Former Blues first-five tells Lions how to beat the All Blacks

Former Hurricanes and Blues first five-eighth Jimmy Gopperth says the British and Irish Lions need one key tactic to have a chance to beat the All Blacks - all-out attack.

Gopperth has impressed for Wasps this season, leading the London side to a 10-point lead in the Aviva Premiership where he is the current top points scorer.

Gopperth played for Wellington against the Lions in the side's last tour in 2005, a 23-6 victory to the tourists.

The former Wellington number 10 said attack is the only way the Lions will achieve a series win in New Zealand for the first time since 1971.

"I'd be going out there looking to run them off their feet," he told the BBC's Rugby Union Weekly podcast.

"I think you go there with an attacking mindset," Gopperth added.

The Lions begin their tour on June 3 with the tour opener against the New Zealand Provincial Barbarians. The first test is against the All Blacks on June 24 at Eden Park.

The All Blacks haven't lost to the Lions since 1993 after sweeping them aside in their last tour. Since Steve Hansen took over as coach after the 2011 World Cup, the All Blacks have lost just four tests, conceding more than 27 points in each loss proving Gopperth has a point.

Ireland's first ever victory over New Zealand in Chicago last year, which snapped the All Blacks 18-game winning streak, saw the Irish cross the line five times in a 40-29 win.

"Even if it's wet, the pitches are like cricket grounds, and the way you see the guys playing in the Premiership and Pro 12 - the skill level [they have] - I would be picking a team for all-out attack," concluded Gopperth.

- NZ Herald