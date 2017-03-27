Former All Blacks coach Eric Watson dies

Eric Watson, a former coach of the All Blacks, has died in Dunedin, aged 91.

Watson was in charge of the All Blacks in 1979-80, firstly in 1980 on an unsuccessful tour of Australia but then later in the year on a more distinguished one to Wales.

Before joining the national selection panel Watson had a long tenure coaching Otago and then the national under 23 side which had an upset win over the All Blacks in 1973.

As a midfield back Watson played once for Otago in 1946 but had a much more extensive provincial record as a cricketer, representing Otago in Plunket Shield matches as an all rounder over a decade for much of the 1950s and scoring one century.

- NZ Herald