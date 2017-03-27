8:57am Mon 27 March
Mass brawl sees under-18s clash cancelled

A preseason rugby game in Timaru was cancelled after a mass brawl, including spectators, broke out early into the second half.

The Timaru Herald reports that the match was an under-18s clash between Aoraki Combined and Roncalli College.

The game had turned into a mis-match with Roncalli College leading up 50 points when the brawl began, the newspaper reported.

According to the Timaru Herald, a number of fans jumped a sideline fence and took part in the fracas which began following a high tackle.

The South Canterbury Rugby Football Union have asked for a report officials and team managers before deciding on any further action.

- NZ Herald

