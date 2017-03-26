Rugby: National club rugby results

Northland
(Premier)
Hikurangi 41 Wellsford 20
Old Boys-Marist 43 Hora Hora 0
Mid Northern 36 Otamatea 25
Waipu 31 Mid-Western 21
Western Sharks 22 Kamo 18
(North zone championship)
Awanui 40 Kaitaia 12
Eastern 62 Te Rarawa 0
Kaikohe 27 Kerikeri B 18
Ohaeawai/Okaihau 55 Panguru 15
Kerikeri A 33 Kaeo 15
(South zone championship)
Kaihu 21 Tomarata 7
Moerewa/United Kawakawa 74 City 7
Mangakahia 29 Ruawai 19
Pipiwai 21 Southern 14
Auckland
(Waka Nathan Challenge Cup semifinals)
Suburbs 38 Waitemata 21
Ponsonby 36 Papatoetoe 29
(Pollard Cup semifinals)
Eden 31 University 14
East Tamaki 21 Waitakere City 19
Counties Manukau
(McNamara Cup)
Ardmore-Marist 62 Papakura 5
Pukekohe 23 Manurewa 13
Bombay 32 Patumahoe 23
Karaka 38 Te Kauwhata 7
Onewhero 27 Waiuku 15
Defending champions Bombay have bounced back from a heavy defeat to regain both the Counties Power Cup and the Zane Perkins Cup.
The 32-23 home win over Patumahoe saw Bombay take a 22-9 halftime lead and finish with five tries, Steelers Sam Vaka and Kalolo Tuiloma among those crossing the whitewash.
That followed a 50-point second round pasting from Karaka, who maintained second position with a 38-7 victory over Te Kauwhata. Steelers midfielder Cardiff Vaega was one of Karaka's six tryscorers.
The result was determined before kickoff with Te Kauwhata having to forfeit the match due to not having enough front-row eligible players. The match went ahead with Golden Oldies scrum rules in place, making for disjointed action.
Pukekohe also rebounded from a poor round two showing to beat Manurewa 23-12 at Colin Lawrie Fields. First five Dylan Fearon and openside flanker Josh Andrew were the standouts for the victors.
Chiefs squad halfback Jonathan Taumateine provided some of the direction as Ardmore-Marist retained their unbeaten record and top of the table status with a 62-5 shellacking of Papakura. There were three doubles, to Linford Hanipale, Cameron Flavell and young wing on his starting debut, Katetistoti Nginingini.
Onewhero banked the maximum points in a 27-15 result over Waiuku, but the clash was a typically rugged encounter between the two clubs.
Thames Valley
(Silcock Shield)
Te Aroha Cobras 31 Hauraki North 30
Waihou 39 Coromandel 7
Mercury Bay 31 Paeroa West 5
Waihi Athletic 53 Whangamata 10
Bay of Plenty
(Baywide premier)
Rangataua 26 Tauranga Sports 24
Greerton Marist 36 Whakarewarewa 27
Mt Maunganui 25 Te Puke Sports 24
Te Puna 34 Rotoiti 21
Paroa 43 Poroporo 12
Arataki 23 Whakatane Marist 16
King Country
Taupo Sports A 94 Taupo Sports B 12
Waitomo 17 Taumarunui Districts 9
Bush United 22 Kio Kio United 19
Taupo United 25 Pio Pio 15
Taumarunui Rugby and Sports 55 Tongariro 12
East Coast
Ruatoria City 26 Tokomaru United 18
Hikurangi 34 Tokararangi 0
Waiapu 18 Uawa 12
Poverty Bay
High School Old Boys 14 Old Boys-Marist 5
Waikohu 31 Pirates 22
Ngatapa 12 YMP 9
Hawke's Bay
(Tui Nash Cup)
Hastings Rugby and Sports 28 Central 15
Napier Old Boys-Marist 51 MAC 10
Taradale 31 Napier Technical 21
Tamatea 15 Havelock North 8
Clive 28 Napier Pirate Rugby and Sports 19
Wanganui
Pirates 22 Ngamatapouri 20
Marist 20 Utiku Old Boys 15
Border 21 Ruapehu 18
Taihape 39 Ratana 8
Manawatu
Linton Army 28 Freyberg 10
Varsity 34 College Old Boys 14
Old Boys-Marist 29 Te Kawau 0
Feilding Old Boys-Oroua 27 Feilding 12
Horowhenua Kapiti
Paraparaumu 43 Foxton 10
Athletic 18 Rahui 7
Waikanae 15 Shannon 10
Levin College Old Boys 39 Levin Wanderers 13
Wellington
(Swindale Shield)
Oriental-Rongotai 30 Avalon Wolves 22
Johnsonville 25 Paremata-Plimmerton 19
Petone 24 Marist St Pat's 20
Northern United 32 Poneke 25
Old Boys-University 45 Tawa 28
Upper Hutt Rams 50 Wellington 24
Wainuiomata 31 Hutt Old Boys-Marist 26
Tasman
(Tasman Trophy)
Wanderers 31 Kahurangi 23
Waitohi 22 Central 13
Moutere 25 Harlequins 5
Nelson 34 Stoke 20
Renwick 35 East Coast 18
Waimea Old Boys 33 Marist 16
Canterbury
(Canterbury Country/Mid Canterbury)
Darfield 32 Saracens 12
Waihora 18 Prebbleton 17
Glenmark/Cheviot 37 Hampstead 10
Celtic 29 Ohoka 13
Burnham/Dunsandel/Irwell 19 Hornby 10
Oxford 32 Methven 10
Kaiapoi 35 Rolleston 6
Rakaia 35 West Melton 13
Southbridge 27 Lincoln 13
Otago
(Dunedin Metro)
Kaikorai 23 Zingari-Richmond 9
University 32 Taieri 23
Dunedin 32 Green Island 18
Southern 25 Harbour 17
(Central Otago)
Arrowtown 30 Maniototo 29
Wakatipu 52 Matakanui Combined 10
Cromwell 58 Alexandra 12
Upper Clutha 22 Clyde-Earnscleugh 17