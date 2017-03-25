Rugby: North Harbour sign rising star

North Harbour have made two astute player signings for the 2017 Mitre 10 Cup.

Chiefs and Waikato fullback/wing Shaun Stevenson and Hurricanes and Manawatu prop Chris Eves will both have something of a homecoming when they link up with the newly promoted North Harbour in the Premiership once their Super Rugby duties are complete.

The 20-year-old Stevenson was born in Takapuna, and played his junior rugby for the Silverdale club before heading to Auckland Grammar School where he had three productive years in the First XV. He went on to be selected for the Blues Under 18s, and NZ Schools in 2014. In 2015 he made his debut for Waikato and has collected 11 caps for the Mooloo men.

He also made the New Zealand Under 20s in 2016, where he was a potent attacking force, as well as his debut with the Chiefs, where he has earned eight caps.

Stevenson will offer some X-factor in the North Harbour outside backs.

Eves was born in Henderson, and spent three years in the Massey High School First XV. He worked his way through the Harbour age grades before making his senior debut in the 2008 Air New Zealand Cup.

He has played professionally in Portugal, before returning to New Zealand and playing for Manawatu and the Maori All Blacks since 2013. He has collected close to 50 caps for the Hurricanes since 2014, and can play both sides of the scrum, though predominantly on the loosehead.

