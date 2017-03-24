France wing Vakatawa cleared to play despite guilty findings

DUBLIN (AP) " France winger Virimi Vakatawa was cleared to play after a Six Nations disciplinary hearing despite being found guilty of a deliberate knock on and a high tackle.
Vakatawa was cited for both offences after France beat Wales 20-18 last Saturday, and his hearing was held on Thursday.
He was sin-binned in the first half for deliberately knocking on the ball as he tackled flyhalf Dan Biggar. He was given a post-match warning from the citing commissioner for a high tackle.
The disciplinary committee said on Friday no further sanction of him was necessary.
The Six Nations also said it will convene a hearing into post-match comments by France vice-captain Yoann Maestri about referee Wayne Barnes, and was continuing its investigation into replacements made in the latter parts of the match, which featured 21 minutes of injury time.
