Crusaders beat Force 45-17 in Super Rugby

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) " The Christchurch, New Zealand-based Crusaders maintained their unbeaten start to the Super Rugby season when they beat the Perth-based Western Force 45-17 on Friday to open the tournament's fifth round.

In contrast to their last three matches in which they came from behind to win " after trailing by 18, 21 and 19 points respectively " the Crusaders led throughout Friday's match to win by seven tries to two.

But after leading 28-17 at halftime, the Crusaders struggled to drive home their advantage in the second half and their winning margin was only inflated by two tries in the last 10 minutes.

The Force, who have been competitive but have won only one of their first four matches, put pressure on the Crusaders, especially at scrums n the early part of the second half. But they were unable to capitalize on a period of intense pressure early in the second spell and the Crusaders were able to re-establish control and post a convincing victory.

Rain late in the match made ball-handling difficult and the game lost most of its structure after halftime.

"We can't make the weather an excuse," Crusaders captain Sam Whitelock said. "We've got to trust our ball skills and make better decisions. They came out and really tested us."

The Crusaders took the lead in the match after only five minutes with a try to former Wallabies winger Digby Ioane, converted by flyhalf Mitchell Hunt.

After a penalty by Jono Lance for the Force, the Crusaders extended their lead with a try to All Blacks flanker Matt Todd after another strong run by Ioane.

Todd then made an uncharacteristic error, throwing a pass which was intercepted by Alex Newsome, who ran more than 50 meters to score for the Force, cutting the lead to 14-10.

Hard-working flanker Scott Barrett scored for the Crusaders to make the lead 21-10 and lock Luke Romano plunged on a loose ball over the Force line for a 28-10 lead. The Force hit back with a try before halftime to Chance Peni.

Hooker Codie Taylor opened the second half with a try which put the Crusaders ahead 22-17, and late tries to David Havili and Ben Funnell made the margin convincing.