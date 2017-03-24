Scotland fullback Hogg is player of the Six Nations again

DUBLIN (AP) " Scotland fullback Stuart Hogg was chosen as the player of the Six Nations on Thursday for the second year in a row.

He's only the second player to receive the award twice, after Brian O'Driscoll was picked in 2006 and '07.

Hogg received nearly a quarter of the public vote.

Ireland flanker CJ Stander was second with about 15 percent of the vote, and France No. 8 Louis Picamoles third with nearly 13 percent.

"To receive this award again is an absolute honour, particularly when you take other players on the shortlist into account," Hogg said.