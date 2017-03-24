6:20am Fri 24 March
Scotland fullback Hogg is player of the Six Nations again

DUBLIN (AP) " Scotland fullback Stuart Hogg was chosen as the player of the Six Nations on Thursday for the second year in a row.

He's only the second player to receive the award twice, after Brian O'Driscoll was picked in 2006 and '07.

Hogg received nearly a quarter of the public vote.

Ireland flanker CJ Stander was second with about 15 percent of the vote, and France No. 8 Louis Picamoles third with nearly 13 percent.

"To receive this award again is an absolute honour, particularly when you take other players on the shortlist into account," Hogg said.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

