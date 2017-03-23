1:40pm Thu 23 March
Rugby: Ex Wallaby Peter Kimlin denies rape arrest on Twitter

Peter Kimlin in action for Australia against Italy. Photo/Photosport
Former Wallaby Peter Kimlin has denied he was one of six Grenoble players arrested in France following a rape allegation.

"I'm finally home after a long day helping the police with their investigation," Kimlin tweeted today.

"I want to clarify that I wasn't arrested. I was purely at the police station to help establish a timeline."

Kimlin also denied media reports he had been sacked by Grenoble, as a result of the allegations.

The ex-Brumbies forward, along with New Zealand pair Rory Grice and Dylan Hayes, Ireland's Dennis Coulson and Chris Farrell and French hooker Loick Jammes, were questioned by police, following a complaint by a 21-year-old woman.



The woman alleges she met the players in Bordeaux, following their match against Bordeaux-Begles on March 11, was drugged at the nightclub and taken back to a hotel.

While he "respects the presumption of innocence", Grenoble club president Eric Pilaud says there will not be an internal enquiry, because he "doesn't think the players want to answer our [the club staff's] questions".

Kimlin, 31, has played two tests for Australia, making his debut against Italy in 2009 as a starting flanker.

The Canberra product left the Brumbies for France at the end of the 2013 Super Rugby season.

Grenoble, last week, suspended the players under investigation, but did not reveal their identities.

"FC Grenoble Rugby is deeply affected by these events, which in no way correspond to the values we defend and to which we firmly believe," the club said in a statement on March 17.

- news.com.au

