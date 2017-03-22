Rugby: Support for Kiwis caught up in French rape allegations

The New Zealand Rugby Players' Association and their French counterparts are supporting the two New Zealand rugby players questioned by the French police following a rape complaint.

Grenoble players Rory Grice, a 26-year-old former Waikato representative and member of the New Zealand Sevens squad, and 23-year-old Dylan Hayes, a former Marlborough representative, have been questioned by police along with four of their teammates in the French alpine city.

According to media reports, Irish players Denis Coulson and Chris Farrell and Australian Peter Kimlin were also part of the group, along with Frenchman Loick Jammes.

All six players have been suspended by their club, according to a statement published by global news agency AFP.

"In order to avoid any confusion between the investigation, which concerns individual and private behaviour, and Grenoble Rugby club, we have decided to immediately lay off the players concerned as a precautionary measure," the statement said.

NZRPA head Rob Nichol said he offered his assistance to the two Kiwis once the media reports broke this morning. Provale, the French players' association, have representatives in the city and are helping, he said.

In a tweet, former Wallaby Kimlin said: "I want to clarify that I wasn't arrested. I was purely at the police station to help establish a timeline."

New Zealand Rugby chief executive Steve Tew said this morning: "I can say that no one likes to read headlines of that nature.

"I don't think it reflects well on New Zealand or New Zealanders. But we can't be responsible for every New Zealander who goes offshore and plays rugby while they are on that trip."

The questioning of the New Zealanders comes after the arrest of former All Black Ali Williams for the alleged buying of cocaine on a recent night out in Paris, and revelations that World Cup winner Dan Carter was stopped while driving while under the influence of alcohol.

Grenoble club president Eric Pilaud told AFP he "felt sick" at the allegations at his players, adding: "if the case is confirmed, it's serious."

