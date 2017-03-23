Two NZ rugby players detained over rape complaint in France

Six players, including two New Zealanders, from the Grenoble rugby club in France have been detained following a rape complaint.

Former Waikato backrower Rory Grice and Marlborough's Dylan Hayes were detained along with prop Denis Coulson and centre Chris Farrel, both from Ireland, Australian lock Peter Kimlin and French hooker Loick Jammes, AFP reports.

The players were being questioned after a woman laid a complaint she had been raped by the six men. The woman alleges she met the players at a nighclub in Bordeaux following their Top 14 match against Bordeaux-Begles on Saturday, March 11.

The complaint was filed the following day, AFP reports.

The players were questioned by police along with officials from the Grenoble club.

The club sit second to bottom on the Top 14 and face relegation at the end of the season. According to AFP the six players were sacked by the club last week.

