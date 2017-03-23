England wait goes on! All Blacks confirmed to play Barbarians

The bleating about a possible All Blacks-England encounter later this year can now stop with the Barbarians confirming they will face the world champions on November 4.

It was reported last week that the England Rugby Union (RFU) and New Zealand Rugby (NZR) were in negotiations to add an out of international window fixture between the Rugby Championship and the Six Nations champions.

The much anticipated clash between the All Blacks and England would have replaced a scheduled clash against the Barbarians.

The Barbarians FC confirmed the fixture today saying they have received approval from the RFU to stage a clash with the All Blacks at Twickenham. It still requires the approval NZR.

"For the record, and contrary to some recent media reports, the Barbarians have a strong and very collaborative relationship with the RFU, and any suggestion that the RFU has not acted correctly in any part of the discussions around staging this fixture is unfair and wrong," John Spencer, Chairman of the Barbarians said.

The Barbarians have played the All Blacks 10 times since 1954, the last match being in 2009 when South Africa's Bryan Habana scored a hat-trick in a 25-18 victory.

The All Blacks will also face France, Scotland and Wales on their northern hemisphere tour this year, and aren't due to meet England until November 2018.

All Blacks v Baabaas

1954 - All Blacks 19-5

1964 - All Blacks 36-3

1967 - All Blacks 11-6

1973 - Baabaas 23-11

1974 - Draw 13-13

1978 - All Blacks 18-16

1989 - All Blacks 21-10

1993 - All Blacks 25-12

2004 - All Blacks 47-19

2009 - Baabaas 25-18

- NZ Herald