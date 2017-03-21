Flyhalf Quade Cooper suspended for 3 Super Rugby matches

SYDNEY (AP) " Queensland flyhalf Quade Cooper will miss three Super Rugby matches after being found guilty of a dangerous tackle against the Lions in Johannesburg.

Cooper was red-carded in the 47th minute of their 44-14 loss to the South African side when he hit center Rohan Janse van Rensburg as he crossed for a try.

The competition's governing body, SANZAAR, suspended Cooper until April 8 in a verdict handed down late Tuesday.

"With respect to sanction, the judicial committee deemed the act of foul play merited a mid-range entry point of six weeks," the SANZAAR statement said. "However, taking into account mitigating factors including the player's admission of guilt, his remorse ... the judicial committee reduced the suspension to three weeks."

The Reds, who have one win from four games this season, lost captain James Slipper to a season-ending Achilles tendon injury in the Lions match.