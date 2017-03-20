6 Nations cite lack of evidence in dropping Wales bite claim

DUBLIN (AP) " Nobody looks like being cited after Wales claimed winger George North was bitten during the Six Nations rugby match against France on Saturday.

Wales interim coach Rob Howley said after the match in Paris, "the evidence suggests there is a bite." North also complained to referee Wayne Barnes during the game that he was bitten.

But after a review by match citing commissioner John Montgomery, he was "not able to conclude that any particular individual carried out an act of foul play," Six Nations Rugby said in a statement late Monday.

The commissioner had until early Monday evening, 48 hours after the match, to make a citing. The rules gave some leeway to cite after the 48 hours if the commissioner was uncertain about a player's identity.

But, "Six Nations Rugby anticipates that this will be the end of the matter in terms of the alleged bite."

The incident was one of several issues in a match which featured 21 minutes of injury time, and France scoring a last-minute converted try to win 20-18.