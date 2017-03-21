4:52am Tue 21 March
Mike Ford to make way for Fabien Galthie at Toulon

PARIS (AP) " Toulon manager Mike Ford will leave the top 14 club at the end of the season, making way for Fabien Galthie.

Toulon said in a statement on Monday that the former Bath coach and the French club decided not to activate the option for an additional season in his contract.

Galthie, a former France scumhalf who also coached Stade Francais and Montpellier, signed a two-year deal. Appointed as director of rugby, he will be assisted by Fabrice Landreau and Marc Dal Maso, Toulon said in a separate statement.

After being recruited as an assistant coach, Ford was appointed manager in October last year in place of Diego Domnguez following the club's poor start to the season.

Toulon, which lies fourth in the Top 14, won the European Cup three times from 2013-15.

Toulon said in a statement that Ford "wishes to commit himself to another project from next summer but will fulfill his mission until the end of the season with the uttermost professionalism and seriousness."

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

