Irish deny England 2nd 6N Grand Slam and end 18-win streak

DUBLIN (AP) " Ireland defeated England 13-9 in a bruising Six Nations match to deny the English rare consecutive Grand Slams and a record 19th straight test rugby win on Saturday.

A swarming Irish defence fired up by a partisan home crowd on a rainy St. Patrick's holiday weekend handed England its first defeat since the 2015 Rugby World Cup pool stage.

Ireland dominated first-half play, overpowering England at the breakdown and mounting frequent line breaks.

Following an early exchange of converted penalties, the Irish took a 10-3 lead after lock Iain Henderson broke from a maul and plunged across the line before Anthony Watson could react for the game's only try.

England rarely penetrated Ireland's 22. Its points came from three Owen Farrell penalties.