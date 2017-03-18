Rugby: England Rugby play dirty with threat against All Blacks

An English newspaper is claiming that England RFU chief executive Ian Ritchie is threatening to veto the All Blacks and Barbarians match at Twickenham in November.

The Daily Mail is reporting that the RFU has been condemned for 'deceitful and underhand' conduct amid escalating tensions over their efforts to arrange a match between Eddie Jones' England and the All Blacks on the same day and at the same venue.

It was the Daily Mail who earlier this week revealed England's governing body was desperately trying to convince the world champions to agree to a fixture at Twickenham on November 4.

The Mail today claimed it has now emerged that RFU chief executive Ian Ritchie is threatening to veto the Barbarians match which New Zealand Rugby had provisionally agreed to.

The newspaper claimed "a well-placed source" has revealed that Ritchie made renewed contact with his Kiwi counterpart, NZR chief executive Steve Tew, on Thursday night.

The Mail said it understood that the response from Tew was to reiterate that NZR's wish is for the All Blacks to play the Barbarians, in a ceremonial fixture with profound historical resonance, to mark their 125th anniversary.

However, Ritchie is believed to have countered by stating that there is a meeting of the RFU's board next week and that, as the national governing body, they may now refuse approval for the match to take place within their jurisdiction. This stance indicates the union's willingness to adopt ultra-aggressive negotiating tactics, in order to force the issue.

There was already unrest among leading English clubs, who were unaware of the proposed England-All Blacks fixture until it came out in the media.

The Daily Mail reported "now it appears the Premiership sides are not alone in feeling aggrieved".

Continued below.

Related Content Rugby: All Blacks hatching plan to storm November Rugby: 14-man Bulls hold off Sunwolves The teams that should be axed from Super Rugby

It said another source claimed that the Barbarians regard the RFU's conduct as 'deceitful and underhand'.

Their gripe is seemingly based on a dispute over the chronology of this saga. The RFU's official line is that they only became aware of the proposed Barbarians v All Blacks game a few weeks ago and have simply made tentative enquiries about whether England could participate instead.

Yet the Barbarians insist that permission was originally sought last November and that the RFU had given consent for their match to take place - even agreeing a stadium hire fee of £500,000.

The RFU sought to clarify the situation, emphasising that the fixture they had approved was to have been between Australia and the Barbarians.

However, they stated that was then 'taken off the table' by the promoter and replaced by a proposed Barbarians-All Blacks game instead. The union are adamant that they have never given any approval for that contest to take place.

-Daily Mail and staff reporter

- NZ Herald