Rugby: 14-man Bulls hold off Sunwolves

The Bulls, reduced to 14 men for the second half, have beaten the Sunwolves 34-21 in Pretoria.

Tries to Pierre Schoeman, Jason Jenkins and a double to Jan Serfontein were enough for the Bulls to overcome a red card to flanker Renaldo Bothma in the 40th minute and pick up their first win of the season

Bothma was shown red after a dangerous swinging arm resulted in a high tackle.

Kenki Fukuoka and Ed Quirk scored for the Sunwolves, who only trailed by three at halftime but couldn't make the most of their numerical advantage.

The Sunwolves remain winless this season, and next face the Stormers at home, while the Bulls travel to New Zealand to play the Blues next week.

- NZ Herald