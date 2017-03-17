1:42pm Fri 17 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Six Nations Glance

x-champion

___

Scotland vs. Italy, 1230 GMT

France vs. Wales, 1445 GMT

Ireland vs. England, 1700 GMT

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW
Stats provided by

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 17 Mar 2017 14:34:31 Processing Time: 31ms